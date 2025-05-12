Christopher Bell happy with his career best result despite 2nd placed finish behind Kyle Larson

Christopher Bell finished the Kansas race in second place behind winner Kyle Larson. Despite this, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver did not lose his heart, and instead rejoiced after his "best effort ever" at the Kansas Speedway.

Ad

Larson came out as the clear winner of the AdventHealth 400 after the Hendrick Motorsports driver had a nearly perfect weekend in Kansas. Bell, who was one of the favorites to win the race, came out short to Larson's incredible run throughout the week.

Despite this, Bell seemed happy with his result as he spoke to Fox Sports after the race. Talking about how his race was, and what he felt after crossing the finish line in second, here's what the JGR driver said:

Ad

Trending

"I was surprised that he (Kyle Larson) ikind of gave up on the top those last couple of laps, he pulled down. But I was struggling just as bad as he was, so I was just trying to get to the end...Second with a lot of stage points was something that we needed after the last couple of weeks." (0:08 onwards)

Ad

"This research Camry was just uh... not quite what we needed. Our day was kind of a product of qualifying well, having good pit stops, having good restarts and nothing really took us out of it...Hopefully we can be a little bit stronger when we come back," he further added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bell started his race from third place after a decent qualifying effort on Saturday. He remained in the same place in Stage 1, but lost two places in Stage 2. In the end, Bell gained three places to move to second behind Kyle Larson.

Kyle Larson let his feelings be known after brilliant Kansas victory: "I've been struggling"

Following his stunning win at the Kansas Speedway in the AdventHealth 400, the Hendrick Motorsports driver shared his thoughts. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what the #5 driver said:

Ad

"I was trying really hard to pace myself because I believe that was our longest run of the day. I've been struggling a little bit at the end of the runs. Chase [Elliott] was really good so I felt like I just needed to try to be better on my end. I don't know if it was paying off at the end. I was still struggling." (0:17 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson claimed the pole, swept victory in all the stages, took the fastest lap, and went on to win the race to register a near-perfect weekend. With the victory, Larson took his winning tally to three this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.