Christopher Bell hopes to 'pull another rabbit out of the hat" after unlucky end to NASCAR Las Vegas outing

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell had an unlucky day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday. He was an unwitting bystander in the Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kyle Larson mess on Lap 94, which put Bell's first Championship hopes in danger.

Contacting his left-rear quarter panel with Larson's car sent Bell’s car spinning hard into the wall. Although his team tried to repair it, his #18 Toyota Camry was highly damaged. As a result, Bell made an early exit from the race and was awarded a 34th-place finish.

Since being eliminated from the race, his chances of advancing to Championship 4 have narrowed. He currently sits in the last spot among the playoff drivers in the championship standings.

Bell is once again at the bottom to get eliminated in the 2022 playoffs. The #20 driver was in a similar situation going into the elimination race of Round of 12 at Charlotte ROVAL, but he revived his championship hopes with an impressive win to advance into the Round of 8. He will have to replicate the same performance in the remaining two races of the round at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

Speaking to the media during the post-race interview, Christopher Bell said that he hopes to secure another impressive win as he did at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Bell said:

“The good thing is I feel better about winning one of those two races than I did winning the Roval. We’ve just had really, really strong Camrys – really all year long. We will see if we can go pull another rabbit out of the hat.”

“Just disappointing” - Christopher Bell is not happy with the results at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Speaking to the media during the post-race interview, Christopher Bell said it was a disappointing result for him and that his performance was capable of racing for the 2022 Championship. He went on to say that he was caught up in Wallace’s retaliation on Larson after he was sent to the outside wall.

Bell said:

“It’s disappointing because our performance is capable of racing for the championship, and it doesn’t appear that we’re going to get to. Just disappointing. Just the 23, Bubba [Wallace] got run into the wall and obviously, retaliation on his side. We got the short end of the stick.”

Catch Christopher Bell at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

