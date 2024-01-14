Christopher Bell & JGR continue partnership with power tools manufacturer DEWALT for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing are all set to kick-off their 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on a high note. When the 29-year-old driver begins his fourth year with JGR, he and his #20 Toyota team will have a new partner for select races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

In a post of X, formerly Twitter, the JGR has announced that DEWALT will serve as a primary sponsor for Bell and revealed the schedule for the 2024 season.

According to a press release from the team, tools, the iconic tool brand will adorn the #20 Toyota in 13 races this season starting with season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The yellow and black scheme will the return at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Feb. 25), followed by Bristol Motor Speedway (Mar. 17), Circuit of the Americas (Mar. 24), World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (June 2), Nashville Superspeedway (June 30), Richmond Raceway (August 11), Watkins Glen International (September 15), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 21), Talladega Superspeedway (October 6), Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (October 13), and Phoenix Raceway (November 10).

Christopher Bell made the Championship 4 appearances in the last two seasons but hasn’t claimed the Cup title yet. He earned two wins in 2023 and finished the season at fourth-place in the points table.

“I definitely feel like there is unfinished business” – Christopher Bell

The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver has a feeling of unfinished goals and missing out the couple of races where he feels that better results could be possible.

Bell admitted that he left the Phoenix race calmly and was looking forward to the upcoming 2024 season.

Bell said (via NASCAR.com):

“I definitely feel like there is unfinished business and you know what, regardless of if we won the championship or not, I would have felt that way, just because we left so many races on the table that could have had top five, top threes, possibly wins. And so I left Phoenix feeling very calm, and I was looking forward to what’s ahead of us,”

As the 2024 season approaches, the six-time Cup winner will look to score his third-straight Championship 4 appearance.

Catch Christopher Bell and his #20 JGR team in action when the new NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at the historic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2024.