Christopher Bell lets his emotions flow after securing his maiden NASCAR win of the season

Following his Ambetter Health 400 victory at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell shared his thoughts. In the post-race interview, the #20 driver stated that the way he edged his competitors and clinched the win was something a driver dreams of.

Ad

Bell claimed the victory amid a controversial overtime finish after NASCAR pushed the caution button following a wreck in the backstretch. However, it did not stop the JGR driver from claiming his first victory of the season and 10th in the Cup Series.

"That right there is what you dream of,” Bell told FOX Sports. “You never know how these things are going to turn out. The beginning of the day, we were stuck in the back. Adam [Stevens, crew chief] and these boys back here did an amazing job getting it to where I could just hold my foot down.”

Ad

Trending

Bell finished the race ahead of Carson Hocevar, who pulled off some brilliant moves in the dying stages of the race. However, it was far from enough to secure the victory. Kyle Larson, who looked like a favorite to win the race around the latter half of the race, came home in third place.

Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. found themselves in the top five. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, and John Hunter Nemechek ended up in the top 10.

Ad

Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, and Corey LaJoie were involved in a wreck during Lap 149, which ruined their race for the day. Martin Truex Jr. and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact while competing for ninth place.

As a result of the contact, Stenhouse Jr. hit Elliott on the rebound, following which the Hendrick Motorsports driver slowed down and wiggled. The #9 driver then hit an incoming LaJoie and collected Keselowski, ruining their races.

Ad

"I love Superspeedways:" Christopher Bell following his Atlanta Motor Speedway win

After Christopher Bell claimed the victory, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver revealed that he "loves" Superspeedways. Speaking to Regan Smith of Fox Sports, the #20 driver stated,

"To be able to restart in the first or second row, in the green line chequered, you never know how those things are going to play out. But I'll be the first to tell you, I love Superspeedways," Bell said. (0:20 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Christopher Bell claimed victory against all odds. He started the race in 32nd place, saved himself from all the wrecks, and came home with flying colors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"