Christopher Bell looks back at “bonkers” 2023 NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta, claims a dislike of “speedway racing”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell stands out not only for his skills behind the wheel but also for his candidness in expressing his opinions about the races.

Bell recently in a tweet shared his thoughts on the “speedway racing” and on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway that defied his expectations.

He took to X, formerly Twitter to convey his sentiments about the second trip of the Atlanta race. He sheds light on his unique perspective, hinting at an underlying dislike of speedway racing while acknowledging the unexpected thrill of the Atlanta race. He finished P23 at this event.

In a tweet, he wrote:

“Normally I hate drafting speedway racing. But this race was bonkers.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway, renowned for its high-speed, intermediate track, hosted an intriguing race during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series that left drivers and fans alike in awe.

However, the Atlanta race in 2023 seemed to defy Bell's expectations. The term “bonkers” used by Christopher Bell implies a race that was exceptionally chaotic, thrilling, and possibly even unpredictable, standing out amidst his usual sentiments about drafting and speedway races.

Christopher Bell on knocking out of the championship race at Phoenix Raceway

The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver’s championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway ended early after a brake rotor failure knocked him out of the title contention. It was a heart-breaking exit for him after an impressive 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Christopher Bell has scored two wins, 10 top-fives, 19 top 10s, and led 599 laps in the 36-races schedule. He finished the season in fourth place in the points table.

Reflecting on his title deciding race at Phoenix, Bell said (via NASCAR.com):

“That was my first time I’ve ever exploded a rotor in my career. So, yeah, I was surprised. … I mean it stings to not have a shot at the end of it obviously. We were all four (Championship 4 finalists) really close and we all four showed strengths at different times. … I’m very proud of the effort put forth by our team to get to the Championship 4, but I do feel like we left a lot on the table at various races throughout the year. I’m excited about the future. We haven’t reached our potential yet.”

Catch Christopher Bell in action when the 2024 Cup season kicks-off at Daytona International Speedway on February 18.