Christopher Bell marks his debut in the Kyle Larson-owned racing series in Texas

Ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell will be making his debut in the Kubota High Limit Racing series at the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway, driving the #69k sprint car. The driver will take part in the Stockyard Stampede event on Thursday, May 1.

The Kubota High Limit Racing series is owned by Bell's peer on the track, Kyle Larson, along with six-time national sprint car champion Brad Sweet. While Bell has participated in other dirt-track competitions like the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the Chili Bowl Nationals, and USAC, among others, this is the first time that he will be competing in the High Limit series.

Opening up about his enthusiasm regarding Sprint racing, Bell explained [via Jayski's Silly Season Site]:

“Sprint car racing is just so real and raw and true. You can’t fake it. You’ve got to qualify well and you’ve got to race well. There are no pit stops. It’s just the driver and the car once it’s on the track. You still have a team. You have a crew chief and mechanics who work on the car, but it’s all really in your hands, and you can’t fake your way around a sprint car, that’s for sure.”

After the event on Thursday, Christopher Bell will be back in the #69k car, which is owned by National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Don Kreitz, for the POWRi Elite Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series race taking place at the Rocket Raceway Park in Texas, on Friday, May 2.

Christopher Bell explains how dirt-track racing has helped him in NASCAR

Christopher Bell (20) during the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, May 22, 2022- Source: Imagn

After the sprint events on Thursday and Friday, Christopher Bell will be back in his #20 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, racing in the Würth 400 Cup Series event taking place on Sunday, May 4. Although he's never won a Cup event at the Texas Motor Speedway, he has achieved victories at the track in the Xfinity Series in 2019 and the Truck Series in 2017.

The driver explained the difficulties that the track is laced with, as well as how he can navigate the challenges thanks to his dirt racing background:

“Texas is a place of compromising. You need to make sure you get your car to load in (turns) one and two so it carries speed all the way through the corner. But then when you get to (turns) three and four, it’s a lot faster, and you’ve got to be able to manage that big bump.”

“You’re very rarely going to have a perfect car,” Bell added. “It’s the guys who can adapt to that the best and figure out how, if your car’s loose or if it’s tight, to run different lines and manipulate your car to do certain things. That’s all stuff that dirt track racing teaches you really well.” [via Jayski's Silly Season Site]

For the two Sprint car events and the Würth 400, Christopher Bell's #69k and #20 vehicles will have the backing of Dallas-based Interstate Batteries.

