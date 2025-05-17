Christopher Bell reacts to sudden winless streak after a surprise surge in form this season

Christopher Bell was a hot topic among the NASCAR aficionados in March. He was winning back-to-back races and sending a clear message that the No. 20 JGR team would be a force to be reckoned with when the playoffs kick off in August.

However, Bell is currently on a winless streak. NASCAR has hosted eight points-paying races since his last victory in the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The Oklahoma native has bagged three top-three results in that timeframe.

During a recent interview (via Speedway Digest), the Joe Gibbs Racing driver addressed the ongoing winless drought and said:

“I wouldn’t say that I’m not surprised that we haven’t won because winning is very hard, but I’ve definitely been surprised about just lacking pace on the intermediate tracks.”

“I feel like Kansas was a little bit better than what we had at Texas and Darlington, so if we can make another step like that going into Charlotte, maybe we will be contending for the win, but we are definitely lacking a little bit at this point in time,” he added.

Christopher Bell’s next points-paying race is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Named Coca-Cola 600, the 400-lap event will be televised live on Amazon Prime. It will be the first of the five races that Prime Video will broadcast this year.

Bell has made six previous starts at Charlotte. He won last year in what was only his fourth start with Joe Gibbs Racing at the one-and-a-half miler. Therefore, the Toyota icon will try to defend his win at the Concord-based intermediate speedway.

Christopher Bell is all set for his Xfinity return in Mexico City

About a month from now, NASCAR will host a points-paying race outside the US for the first time since 1958. Scheduled for June 14, the 100-lap feature will be held at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico. Being a regular in the NASCAR Cup Series, it’s needless to say that Christopher Bell will take part in that race.

But there’s more work for him that weekend other than just competing in the Cup Series event. Christopher Bell will drive the No. 24 machine for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 2.674-mile race track.

Sam Hunt Racing currently fields two entries in the series, one full-time and one part-time. While Dean Thompson drives the full-time No. 26 car, the No. 24 part-time entry has witnessed a rotating cast of drivers like Corey Heim, Ryan Truex, and Jeffrey Earnhardt.

The 65-lap race will be televised on CW, 4:30 pm ET onwards, with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

