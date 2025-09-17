Christopher Bell's crew chief Adam Stevens refuses to settle for just wins

By John Breeden
Published Sep 17, 2025 17:33 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 - Source: Getty

Adam Stevens, crew chief for NASCAR Cup Series star Christopher Bell, made it known that he isn't settling for second place in 2025. In a recent interview via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the crew chief of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing car said their first goal to start every season is to win a championship. Everything up to that point, Stevens said, is a stepping stone.

Christopher Bell has registered four victories in the 2025 season, including this past Saturday night at the Bristol Motor Speedway. While he's tied with Shane Van Gisbergen for the second-most wins this season, Stevens feels like they've had winning cars week in and week out. However, blips in the road, such as lack of track position in the final stage of races, have plagued their opportunities to win more races.

Despite some of the setbacks, like not winning the regular season championship, Stevens said he and the #20 team still have their eyes on the prize. Stevens isn't settling for just race victories this season. Instead, he wants to help Bell and the JGR team become the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champions. Here's what Stevens said via SiriusXM NASCAR:

"I feel like as a group and as a team, we've put cars on the racetrack capable of winning more races than we have in any year prior to this. We just haven't been able to do it as a team. All that being said, the first goal when we sit down with our white sheet of paper every year is to win the championship and that's completely in front of us. Everything up to that is a stepping stone goal." (0:43 onwards)
Christopher Bell's Bristol triumph guaranteed his spot in the upcoming Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Through 29 races, the Oklahoma native has secured four wins, 10 top-five finishes, and posted an average finish of 12.5. He aims to make the Championship 4 race for the third time in his career and the first time since 2023, after narrowly missing out on the title race last year.

Christopher Bell made social media statement on Cup playoff run: "Off to a good start"

NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell held off a hard-charging Brad Keselowski in the final laps on Saturday night to win at Bristol. The win was the driver of the #20's fourth of the 2025 season and 13th of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Following the victory, Bell took to social media with a fitting message on how his playoff run has gone so far. He wrote via Instagram:

"The 2025 playoffs are off to a good start 🔥 #teamtoyota"

Christopher Bell is amid his fifth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He was previously a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, winning the title with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2017.

About the author
John Breeden

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

Know More

Edited by John Breeden
