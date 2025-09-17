Christopher Bell's crew chief Adam Stevens refuses to settle for just wins

Adam Stevens, crew chief for NASCAR Cup Series star Christopher Bell, made it known that he isn't settling for second place in 2025. In a recent interview via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the crew chief of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing car said their first goal to start every season is to win a championship. Everything up to that point, Stevens said, is a stepping stone. Christopher Bell has registered four victories in the 2025 season, including this past Saturday night at the Bristol Motor Speedway. While he's tied with Shane Van Gisbergen for the second-most wins this season, Stevens feels like they've had winning cars week in and week out. However, blips in the road, such as lack of track position in the final stage of races, have plagued their opportunities to win more races. Despite some of the setbacks, like not winning the regular season championship, Stevens said he and the #20 team still have their eyes on the prize. Stevens isn't settling for just race victories this season. Instead, he wants to help Bell and the JGR team become the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champions. Here's what Stevens said via SiriusXM NASCAR:&quot;I feel like as a group and as a team, we've put cars on the racetrack capable of winning more races than we have in any year prior to this. We just haven't been able to do it as a team. All that being said, the first goal when we sit down with our white sheet of paper every year is to win the championship and that's completely in front of us. Everything up to that is a stepping stone goal.&quot; (0:43 onwards) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristopher Bell's Bristol triumph guaranteed his spot in the upcoming Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Through 29 races, the Oklahoma native has secured four wins, 10 top-five finishes, and posted an average finish of 12.5. He aims to make the Championship 4 race for the third time in his career and the first time since 2023, after narrowly missing out on the title race last year. Christopher Bell made social media statement on Cup playoff run: &quot;Off to a good start&quot;NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: ImagnChristopher Bell held off a hard-charging Brad Keselowski in the final laps on Saturday night to win at Bristol. The win was the driver of the #20's fourth of the 2025 season and 13th of his NASCAR Cup Series career.Following the victory, Bell took to social media with a fitting message on how his playoff run has gone so far. He wrote via Instagram:&quot;The 2025 playoffs are off to a good start 🔥 #teamtoyota&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristopher Bell is amid his fifth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He was previously a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, winning the title with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2017.