Christopher Bell’s crew successfully race against time to fix the Toyota damaged from Carson Hocevar incident at Darlington

Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry was damaged after it was hit by Carson Hocevar’s No. 77 during Sunday’s (August 31) Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The incident took place as a result of Hocevar spinning out on Lap 152.This prompted NASCAR to bring out the third caution of the race. Hocevar ended up backwards on the pit road, while Bell’s team got busy repairing the #20 machine.Here is a video (posted by NASCAR) that shows the No. 20 guys in action, racing against time to repair the Camry and send it back to the track. They succeeded as Bell finished the race and didn't get a DNF.Christopher Bell made the playoffs this year through his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in February. He won two more races at COTA and Phoenix in the following weeks, becoming the 29th driver in history to win three races in a row. Bell also won this year’s All-Star event at North Wilkesboro Speedway.On Sunday, the victory fell to Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Chase Briscoe. It also marked the inaugural race of the 2025 playoffs. Rounding off the top five were Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, and AJ Allmendinger.Christopher Bell, on the other hand, could pull off only a P29 finish, marking his second finish outside of the top-20 in the last three weeks. Next up for him is the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.Scheduled for Sunday, September 7, the 240-lap event will be televised live on USA (3 p.m. ET onwards) with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Team Penske’s Austin Cindric, also a playoff driver, is the defending winner of the race.Christopher Bell reveals his biggest strength entering the 2025 postseasonChristopher Bell has been driving full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2020, making his debut with Leavine Family Racing. He joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021 and has been with them ever since. The following year, he made his first Championship 4 appearance.Bell also has a shot at making the coveted championship round this year. During the 2025 Cup Series Playoffs Media Day, the Oklahoma native was asked about his biggest strengths and weaknesses.“I would say our biggest strength is road course racing, but there is a guy named Shane van Gisbergen that keeps taking that away,&quot; Bell laughed. &quot;Road courses have been really good, so I’m optimistic about the ROVAL, and then obviously, short tracks, flat tracks – the Phoenix, Loudon, Gateway…”“We’ve been close and have been able to run well, but it just seems like we have been a little off on winning pace, but I say any week and it could change in any week, and we could go out and win any of those races,” he added.When asked about his weakness, Bell named Talladega. Well, Talladega is indeed a gamble, even for those who have been strong at the iconic track in the past. Marking the second race of the Round of 8, this year’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega is scheduled for October 19.