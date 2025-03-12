Christopher Bell’s third NASCAR win in a row attracts landmark numbers for FOX

FOX Sports shared the remarkable viewership their FS1 channel gained as Christopher Bell clinched his third consecutive victory during last week's Shriners Children's 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. It ranked as the top telecast in all cable television that day.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has been in complete domination this season as he managed to win three of the four NASCAR Cup Series races so far. His win streak kicked off at Atlanta, followed by COTA and Phoenix Raceway. His consistent form has been extremely positive for the sport's viewership as he gained massive popularity.

FOX recently revealed that they soared up 2,818,000 viewers on Sunday during the race's broadcast, becoming the most-watched NASCAR race on FS1 since 2021. Being one of the multiple broadcasters that the sport has for this year, FOX was able to mark brilliant success during the coverage of the Shriners Children's 500.

The broadcasting company is currently in a contract to air 14 Cup Series races every season, as per the new media deal that came into effect this year. Coincidentally, this is also NASCAR on FOX's 25th anniversary.

Christopher Bell's winning streak has given him a headstart this season, considering his crash at the Daytona 500.

Christopher Bell remarks on his victory at Phoenix Raceway

The race at Phoenix Raceway was quite a gamble for all the teams and the drivers as Goodyear provided teams with an 'option' tire, which provided more grip and was faster, but did not last as long.

Teams turned to a strategic war to make the most advantage of the tires for their drivers. At the same time, regular cautions throughout the length of the race disrupted many planned strategies but helped Christopher Bell just enough to be locked in a head-to-head battle for victory.

During the final restart, Bell and Denny Hamlin went all out for a chance at victory. Right on the final lap, the #20 was able to gain the lead and clinch the win.

"How about that one race fans? Oh my gosh," Bell said, reacting to his win. "That's about as ugly as it gets. You put the red tires on, you're like 'alright what I don't want to happen to go like 20-30 laps to get a yellow.' Then that happened." (0:04)

He then discussed his final lap battle with his JGR teammate.

"Then we went like 10 more laps, had another yellow, and then it was all about who could get clear on the restart. Neither of us could and we were just racing really really hard there coming to the line and then JGR ran 1-2. How about that?" he further added.

Bell is now in second place in the Cup Series championship standings. Despite his three wins, William Byron is in the lead given his stage wins.

