Christopher Bell's wife Morgan Bell posts celebratory moments from her husband's Tulsa Shootout victory

2025 marked the return of Christopher Bell behind the wheel of a dirt car for the first time in several years. He participated in the annual Tulsa Shootout and won through a photo finish against fellow racer and former NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson.

Just recently, Bell’s wife Morgan took to X and shared photos from the Tulsa Expo Square, some of which showed Bell flaunting his Golden Driller Award. She captioned the post:

“A time was had in Tulsa!”

Bell’s entry in the race came following a major policy change within Joe Gibbs Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series team he currently drives for. The team kept its drivers from competing in any race that was not sanctioned by NASCAR for the past two years. But that policy no longer remains.

Bell drives the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE full-time in the Cup Series and is currently in his fifth season with Joe Gibbs Racing. A native of Oklahoma, Christopher Bell finished 2024 fifth in points picking three wins, 15 top-fives, and 23 top-10s on the way.

Perhaps one of Bell’s biggest heartbreaks of 2024 happened when NASCAR disqualified him for executing a controversial wall-riding move on the concluding lap at Martinsville Speedway. As a result, he missed the coveted Championship 4, which could have given him the golden opportunity to bag his career-first titular win.

Morgan could only console her husband. Later, she uploaded a picture of herself embracing Bell with the following caption:

“My heart is shattered.”

However, a fresh season calls for a fresh beginning. Bell’s first race of the 2025 season is scheduled for February 2 at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium. Fans can watch him in action from & pm ET onwards on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I love you to forever and always”- When Mrs. Morgan Bell penned a heartfelt note on her husband’s birthday

Christopher Bell turned 30 last December. On that note, Morgan took to Instagram and uploaded a montage, dedicating it to her dear husband.

She captioned the video:

“Happy 30th Birthday to the person I couldn’t live without! You make it so incredibly easy to celebrate you today and everyday. I love you to forever and always Christopher, let’s make year 30 the best yet.”

Morgan first met Bell in 2010, the same year the latter won the Lucas Oil ASCS2 Championship in micro sprint racing. After dating for four years, the two got engaged in December 2018. They tied the knot in February 2020 at Coley Hall at The Liberty in North Carolina. The couple do not have any kids together yet.

