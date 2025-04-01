Christopher Bell's wife Morgan drops 5-word reaction to Joe Gibbs star's strong Martinsville weekend

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell's wife Morgan recently reacted to the No. 20 team's strong weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Bell won the pole position for Sunday's Cook Out 400 and finished the race in second place.

Ad

Morgan and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot two years later. She shared pictures at the 0.526-mile 'Paperclip' on Instagram and summed Bell's weekend in five words:

"Solid weekend at the 📎 [Paperclip]"

Ad

Trending

Bell has already won three Cup races but grabbed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR last week. He qualified with the fastest lap of 19.718 seconds (96.034 mph), just 0.017 seconds over Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott. On Sunday, Bell finished second behind his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin and held off Bubba Wallace and Elliott, who finished third and fourth, respectively.

Bell came in from a 29th-place finish at Homestead Miami Speedway last week but collected three consecutive wins earlier this season at Atlanta, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Phoenix. The 30-year-old talked about his team's expectations for his fifth NASCAR Cup season at Joe Gibbs Racing after his COTA win.

Ad

"I'm excited about what’s to come. We have high expectations and high hopes and goals for this year. Frankly, the last couple of years being at Joe Gibbs Racing in this No. 20 car, I haven’t been living up to the standards that I hold for myself," Christopher Bell said (via NASCAR).

"Our goal going into 2025 is to do that, or my goal is to do that for myself. I know, Adam Stevens [crew chief], he feels the same way. He feels that we’re capable of a lot of great things. We haven’t done that yet in the NASCAR Cup Series season. Maybe 2025 will be the year," he added.

Ad

Bell joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021 and has since won 12 races with the team.

"Second is not that bad" - Christopher Bell after Martinsville Cup race

Denny Hamlin's win and Christopher Bell's second place, with 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace finshing third at Martinsville made it a strong day for Toyota.

After the race, he commented on his result and shared his excitement for Hamlin, who claimed his first win of the season and led 274 out of 400 laps in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Ad

"The last two weeks have been rough for this No. 20 team. Proud of all our partners, DeWalt, Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing. Really happy for [Denny Hamlin]. He’s the Martinsville master. Second is not that bad," Christopher Bell said (via NBC Sports).

The next race for the NASCAR Cup Series, the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback