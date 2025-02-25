Christopher Bell’s wife Morgan shows off her Knoxville pageant days as she hops on the “You at 17” trend on IG 

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell's wife, Morgan Bell, joined the "You at 17" trend and shared a throwback photo from her teenage pageant in Knoxville nationals. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been married to Morgan since 2020. The couple got engaged in 2018 after dating for four and a half years.

In her latest Instagram story, Morgan shared a picture of herself wearing a beauty pageant sash at 17.

"You at 17 without cheating," the picture read.

Morgan's story on February 25. Source: via @mrs.morgan.bell on Instagram

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell won the second race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season last Sunday, beating Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson in a photo finish. The 30-year-old had a 31st-place DNF at the season-opening Daytona 500 and ended his first Cup win for the year in overtime after leading just one lap at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Morgan shared a post after Bell's win at the Ambetter Health 400 and wrote:

"Atlanta✅ First win of the season✅ Wow I love our team🤍"

Christopher and Morgan Bell also celebrated five years of marriage earlier this month.

"Right there is what you dream of" - Christopher Bell on Atlanta win

Christopher Bell ended the last Cup Series at fifth in the points standings and with three wins. The Norman, Oklahoma native secured a stop in the playoffs for his fifth full-time season with Joe Gibbs Racing after the win in Atlanta last weekend.

"I'll tell you what, that right there is what you dream of, to be able to restart on the first or second row in a green-white-checkered on a speedway. You never know how those things are going to play out, but I’ll be the first to tell you, I love superspeedway. This style of racing has just always been a little bit of a struggle for me, and throughout the beginning of the day, we obviously were just stuck way in the back," Christopher Bell said (via NBC Sports).

Bell started 32nd and only landed in the top 10 in the last 30 laps. He now hopes to collect more wins and points at other strong tracks.

"COTA is a good place to start. Honestly we’re just getting into the bread and butter of what the 20 car likes. COTA should be a strong track. Phoenix, Vegas, Darlington, Homestead. All of these tracks coming up in the early part of the season is where we think we can compete for wins and do good, score a lot of points," he added.

The next NASCAR Cup race at the Circuit of the Americas, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled for March 2. Ryan Blaney currently leads the points standings, followed by William Byron and Tyler Reddick.

