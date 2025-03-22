Christopher Bell's wife Morgan takes a trip down the memory lane sharing 2014 photo from early days of their relationship

Morgan Bell, wife of NASCAR driver Christopher Bell, recently took part in an Instagram trend encouraging users to share a photo from when they first started dating their partner. Morgan posted a throwback picture from the early days of her relationship with Christopher, giving fans a glimpse into their journey together.

Christopher Bell met Morgan in 2010, and their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship. The couple got engaged in December 2018 before tying the knot in February 2020 at Coley Hall at The Liberty in North Carolina, a week before Bell’s Daytona 500 debut. Since then, they have remained each other’s biggest supporters.

The post shared by Morgan, dated June 13, 2014, goes back to when Bell was racing in the Super Late Model Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports. During that time, Bell, the future Joe Gibbs Racing driver was also competing in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series, showcasing his versatility across different racing disciplines.

via @mrs.morgan.bell on Instagram

Bell has come a long way in his NASCAR career. He currently drives the #20 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Bell’s journey began in the Truck Series, where he claimed the 2017 championship before moving up to JGR’s Xfinity Series program in 2018.

His strong performance earned him a Cup Series debut with Leavine Family Racing (LFR) in 2020. The following year, he returned to JGR, stepping up to NASCAR’s highest level.

Bell has kicked off the 2025 Cup Series season dominantly, winning three of the first five regular-season races. However, his bid to make history with a fourth consecutive victory was cut short by Wood Brothers Racing's newest driver, Josh Berry, who ended Bell’s streak with his maiden win.

“Las Vegas wasn’t in the cards for us” – Morgan Bell reacts to Christopher Bell’s Pennzoil 400 result

Morgan Bell recently shared her thoughts on Christopher Bell’s performance in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where his bid for a fourth straight win fell short by a decent margin. A pre-race throttle body change sent him to the back, but he climbed into the top 10 by Stage 1 before a loose left wheel during a pit stop derailed his momentum.

After the race, Morgan shared a photo of herself and Bell on pit road at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She captioned the Instagram post:

"Las Vegas wasn’t in the cards for us♠️"

Meanwhile, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is all set to compete in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami this Sunday. Catch the race live on FOX Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel at 3:00 PM Eastern time.

