"Very tough weekend for us," says Christopher Bell despite P2 finish at NASCAR Richmond race

Christopher Bell placed Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota in a good position in a Ford-dominated race where Toyota got four top-ten finishes while Ford got five. Bell finished second behind Kevin Harvick, who secured his second consecutive win.

The New Hampshire winner had a rough day at Michigan, scoring a 26th finish. Heading to Richmond, his assignment was to drive his #20 Toyota to a strong finish and that is exactly what he did.

Despite their good run over the weekend, Christopher Bell admitted that it wasn't easy for them since the practice session and qualifying race weren’t that good.

In a post-race interview, Bell said:

“Really proud of everyone on this 20 crew to be able to come back from how we started. Very tough weekend for us. We didn’t practice very well and we didn’t qualify very well. And the guys did a really good job getting this Rheem Camry up front and where we needed to be at the end.”

Starting the day in P21, the first and second stages were a bit tough for Christopher Bells to maintain the front position. Bell’s breakthrough came with 49 laps to go in the final stage. With 15 laps remaining, he was running third behind Chris Buescher and Kevin Harvick.

Ten laps down the line, Bell edged Chris Buescher to take second place, and he tried his level best to edge Kevin Harvick, but since he was not fast enough to get to the victory line, Bell settled for second. This marked his seventh top-five finish this season.

Bell is among the 15 drivers who have already secured their spots in the playoffs, with only two races remaining in the regular season. Bell, who ranks ninth in the drivers’ standings, secured his spot after winning the New Hampshire race last month.

How Christopher Bell performed in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway

In his third season as a full-time driver, Bell has been one of the top drivers, with the most top-ten finishes. While Bell has 13 top-ten finishes in his record, most of these came at the end of April and in May, where he scored six consecutive top-ten finishes, including three top-five finishes.

Bell was among the drivers who had a rough start where he got into the top five in the Cup Series’ Duel #2.

Bell is working hard to add more playoff points with only one win and is in a good position to carry the 2022 championship. Next weekend he’ll head to Watkins, hoping to earn his second win after a second-place finish at Richmond.

