Christopher Bell all set for major internal shakeup for Coke 600 despite All-Star win

On the heels of winning last Sunday night's NASCAR All-Star Race, Christopher Bell is getting a key personnel change ahead of this weekend's Coca-Cola 600. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver's spotter, Stevie Reeves, will no longer be atop the spotter's stand for him moving forward.
As per a report by FOX Motorsports insider Bob Pockrass, Matt Philpott will now serve as the spotter for the driver of the #20 Toyota. The news was brought to light by Pockrass via X. NBC Sports also confirmed the development.
"Spotter change for Christopher Bell. Matt Philpott will be spotting for Bell as Stevie Reeves no longer spotting for Bell."
Christopher Bell won last Sunday's All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, his first career victory in the exhibition event. The Oklahoma native left with the $1 million in prize money after passing Joey Logano in the late laps of the event. Bell led 28 laps of the 250-lap race after starting second.
Bell is carrying momentum into Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 following his All-Star Race victory. Not to mention, the former CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion is the defending Coca-Cola 600 winner. Bell won last year's event at Charlotte after the race was called after 249 of 400 laps due to rain. He started third in the event and led a race-high 90 laps.
Bell has won three races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, all came consecutively at Atlanta, CoTA, and Phoenix. After 12 races, Bell has posted six top fives, eight top 10s, and sits third in the points standings with an 11.2 average finish.
Christopher Bell expressed surprise at Joey Logano's All-Star Race frustration
Christopher Bell won last Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race, but one who was displeased by it was Joey Logano. After contact was made between the two in the late laps that saw Bell overtake Logano for the field, the three-time and defending Cup champion was left fuming.
In the post-race press conference, Bell got a chuckle out of hearing that Logano wasn't happy with them. He added that he was "genuinely" surprised that the driver of the #22 wasn't thrilled by his actions.
"Joey was frustrated? He was frustrated? That is interesting. I genuinely would not have guessed that," Christopher Bell said (0:06 onwards, via Steven Taranto on X)
Bell then walked through his vantage point of the battle between him and Logano. In the end, he felt he did what was necessary to win and believes Logano would've done the same.
"I had got to him a couple times before and he made it very difficult on me, as he should. I got my run and I took the moment, as I should. I don't think that I did anything that Joey has not done and I've seen Joey do much worse. So, we will continue on," Christopher Bell said (0:25 onwards)
Christopher Bell is in his sixth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has spent five of those six behind the wheel of the #20 JGR Toyota.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.