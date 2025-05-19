Christopher Bell throws shade at Joey Logano's frustration over All-Star Race duel

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell clinched a thrilling victory in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, edging out reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano in a dramatic showdown. The intense battle on the track left Logano visibly frustrated, and he didn’t hold back in voicing his displeasure after the race. In response, Bell has recently addressed Logano’s comments, offering his perspective on the final laps and defending his actions.

Christopher Bell made aggressive moves up the track throughout the race to catch the frontrunners. Driving his #20 Toyota along the inside line of the short oval, he attempted a pass on the reigning champion. The move forced Logano up the track, causing him to lose both position and momentum.

In a post-race interview, Joe Gibbs Racing's #20 driver, Bell, found himself surprised after learning that Logano was 'frustrated' with him. (via Steven Taranto on X)

"Joey was frustrated? He was frustrated? That is interesting. I genuinely would not have guessed that," Bell exclaimed.

After the reporter explained that Logano's frustration stemmed from not seeing the need for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to race him so aggressively, given his tire wear, the All-Star Race winner responded:

"I had got to him a couple times before and he made it very difficult on me as he should. And I got my run and I took the moment as I should. And I don't think that I did anything that Joey has not done. And I've seen Joey do much worse. So we will continue on."

After an unforgettable evening at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Bell took home the million-dollar prize for himself and JGR. Logano finished the race in P2, and Ross Chastain completed the podium after crossing the start-finish line in P3.

Christopher Bell has now won four races this season and is currently ranked P3 in the driver standings. Besides his three consecutive wins, the 30-year-old has secured 8 top ten finishes thus far, marking an impressive average finish of 11.2.

Joey Logano's strong message about clear repercussions for Christopher Bell after All-Star Race drama

Three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who pilots the #22 Ford for Team Penske, voiced his frustrations with Christopher Bell after not being able to win the All-Star Race on Sunday. While the #22 driver did not exactly state a plan of action, he simply said that he would not 'forget' and return the favor in the coming weekends to the JGR driver.

"I'll just race him the same way. That's all it is. I mean, this race was for a million dollars, you know, I get it. But we race each other every week. We're like elephants, we don't forget anything."

Logano was also frustrated with the promoters' caution, where he believes his downfall in the race started, despite having led more than 130 laps in the million-dollar race.

