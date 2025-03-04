Christopher Bell touches on "high expectations and high hopes" following back-to-back NASCAR wins

Christopher Bell recently addressed what his back-to-back wins mean as a message to his rivals. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver followed up his win at Atlanta with the same result on Sunday. Bell took the checkered flag after a nail-biting battle towards the final few laps of the race on the road course at COTA.

After his second win of the season, Bell was asked whether he wants to send across a message about his team and mentality with his second checkered flag of 2025. The #20 driver said that while he doesn't know if he has a message to send to his rivals, he appreciates being able to 'capitalize on race wins.'

"Last year, there were so many race wins that got away whenever I had the fastest car. The last two weeks at Atlanta and here I kind of won without the fastest car, so it’s really nice to get those back that I lost last year. I’m excited about what’s to come. We have high expectations and high hopes and goals for this year. Frankly, the last couple of years being at Joe Gibbs Racing in this #20 car, I haven’t been living up to the standards that I hold for myself," Christopher Bell explained via Cup Scene. [1:35]

He revealed that their goal going into the current season was to live upto his standards. Bell remarked that his crew chief Adam Stevens also feels the same way, adding how he believes they're capable of 'great things.'

And while he admitted that he hasn't done great things so far in his Cup career, Bell teased that 2025 might be their year.

Christopher Bell wasn't expecting to win at Atlanta before going back-to-back at COTA

Ahead of Sunday's race at COTA, Christopher Bell was asked about his confidence level with regards to winning more races in 2025. Bell claimed he felt 'good about it', even though his Atlanta win didn't change his outlook on the season as it wasn't a race they expected to win.

"I don’t think anybody on this #20 group expected to win a speedway race this year. It’s a goal and you want to try and obviously do it, but we didn’t have that one circled as a potential win. So, that’s good. We’re just starting the season out with what we expect to be good race tracks for us. Going into a really good stretch," Christopher Bell described via Cup Scene.

Bell hoped to be competitive and to see where the #20 team stacked up. He mentioned that it'd be 'amazing to win' again this early in the season. With that said, he claimed he wanted to get a good idea of where the team is from COTA, and move to the next two at Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Following that, Bell will look to re-evaluate and figure out what the #20 team needs to improve on.

