Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick see returning sponsor for 2023 NASCAR season

SiriusXM returns to NASCAR as it has decided to sponsor both the Cup Series teams run by Toyota. SiriusXM will feature as the primary sponsor for Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing.

Toyota cars will run the white and blue SiriusXM branding in multiple races during the 2023 season and the partnership will last for five race events starting in February.

Christopher Bell’s successful 2022 campaign, where the No. 20 driver advanced to the Championship 4, convinced the top bosses at the broadcasting company to return to NASCAR as a primary sponsor. Bell will the run SiriusXM scheme in back-to-back races beginning the season at Auto Club Speedway in February and Las Vegas Motor Speedway the following month.

Bell said in a press release:

“It’s great to represent a company like SiriusXM during the NASCAR Cup Series season. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is such an integral part of getting our sport out to the public and we all enjoy so many different stations in our personal lives, it’s great to carry their colors."

Tyler Reddick, the newest entry to the Toyota’s stable will run the SiriusXM scheme three times for the 23XI team on his No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. The three races where Reddick will run the scheme are Toyota Owners Race Weekend in Richmond, Darlington Raceway’s May event, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August.

Reddick said:

“There are so many new opportunities for me this season and getting the opportunity to run SiriusXM on my Camry TRD is just another one of those."

"I’ve always been a fan of SiriusXM, but to learn about their relationship with Toyota with production vehicles along with the relationship all of us have with them already makes for a pretty awesome collaboration that comes together on my No. 45 Camry TRD."

SiriusXM and Toyota partnership to extend beyond NASCAR

John Zavisa, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President of Automotive Partnerships, spoke to the media about the partnership:

“We are excited to be back with Toyota Racing for the 2023 season. We look forward to seeing the SiriusXM colors back on Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry following his stellar 2022 season showcase and we’re excited to welcome Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 Toyota Camry to the team.”

“We are so proud of our long-standing relationship with Toyota and the opportunity to deliver SiriusXM as a standard feature on every vehicle they manufacture for sale in the Continental U.S.”

Toyota Racing and SiriusXM have a long-running relationship stretching back to 2007. In 2019, SiriusXM announced a major partnership with Toyota, where all Toyota models sold in the Continental U.S. would be outfitted with next-generation head units with SiriusXM.

All Toyota customers will receive a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM platinum plan, which delivers a full lineup of exclusive and curated content from SiriusXM, along with access to the SXM App and connected devices and speakers with the purchase of the vehicle.

The broadcasting company’s last win as a primary sponsor was with No. 19 driver Martin Truex Jr. back in 2020 at Martinsville Speedway.

