Christopher Bell welcomes new NASCAR practice format, likens it to 'hot laps at a dirt track' 

The NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Wise Power 400, to be held on February 27. NASCAR is returning to the Auto Club Speedway after two years and practice is back with a new format.

Meanwhile, NASCAR driver Christopher Bell seems to like the new procedure for practice and qualifying. He said:

“We’ve got to use the word practice loosely because it’s not a typical practice session where you are able to go out, make a run, come back into the garage, make an educated decision on what changes you are going to make. It’s theoretically a hot lap session. And I’m excited about that because it’s what I grew up doing in the dirt tracks all the time.”

Bell, the driver of the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, as well as other drivers, will get 15-20 minutes of practice sessions with the new Next Gen cars.

Hoping that this format would suit him, the 27-year-old went on to add, saying:

“So, I’m excited about going out there, having 15-minute practice sessions, trying to make the best-educated decision on your, basically, pit road adjustments that you’re going to have to qualify and go out there and get the best you can, in qualifying and the same thing in the race. So, I’m hopeful that this format is going to suit my style.”

NASCAR practice procedure at Auto Club Speedway

The Wise Power 400 is returning to the venue for the first time since 2020. This time, the practice session will be quite different from what we saw at Daytona during Speedweek.

At most ovals this season, including this week at the Auto Club, teams will be split into two teams. This division will be based on an unusual order from the previous week's race for one 15-minute warm-up/practice session for each team. This will lead directly to qualifying for a single car and a single-lap.

The top five drivers in each team will then advance to the second round of qualifying to fight for pole position with a single-lap, single-car run.

