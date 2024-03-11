Christopher Bell wins at Phoenix Raceway to lock his berth in NASCAR playoffs

Christopher Bell has clinched the victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race held at Phoenix Raceway, sealing a spot in the Cup Series playoffs.

After making it to the Championship 4 field last season, Bell secured the first win of his 2024 campaign. He stretched out the most out of his final pit stop, with 96 laps remaining. This move paid off, as the 28-year-old led an impressive 50 of the 312 laps in the Shriners Children’s 500.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Christopher Bell, as it not only signifies his first win of the season but also his inaugural triumph at the 1-mile Arizona oval. It also marks the seventh win of his Cup Series career.

The win also carries added significance for Toyota, as it breaks a streak of three consecutive Chevrolet wins to open the 2024 Cup campaign.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick bagged stage 1, whereas Bell clinched stage 2 before driving home to win the race in Phoenix.

Full results of NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix as Christopher Bell emerges victorious

Christopher Bell finished the race with a difference of well over five seconds ahead of the second-placed RFK driver Chris Buescher. Ty Gibbs put in a strong performance to secure the third position, followed by Brad Keselowski in fourth and defending champion Ryan Blaney at five.

Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top 10. Pole starter Denny Hamlin settled for an 11th-place finish.

Below is the full result for the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

1. Christopher Bell (#20)

2. Chris Buescher (#17)

3. Ty Gibbs (#54)

4. Brad Keselowski (#6)

5. Ryan Blaney (#12)

6. Ross Chastain (#1)

7. Martin Truex Jr. (#19)

8. Michael McDowell (#34)

9. Chase Briscoe (#14)

10. Tyler Reddick (#45)

11. Denny Hamlin (#11)

12. Noah Gragson (#10)

13. Daniel Suárez (#99)

14. Kyle Larson (#5)

15. Carson Hocevar (#77)

16. Darrell Wallace Jr. (#23)

17. Todd Gilliland (#38)

18. William Byron (#24)

19. Chase Elliott (#9)

20. Alex Bowman (#48)

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)

22. Kyle Busch (#8)

23. Ryan Preece (#41)

24. Justin Haley (#51)

25. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)

26. Josh Berry (#4)

27. Harrison Burton (#21)

28. Daniel Hemric (#31)

29. Zane Smith (#71)

30. Kaz Grala (#15)

31. Erik Jones (#43)

32. Austin Dillon (#3)

33. Corey LaJoie (#7)

34. Joey Logano (#22)

35. Derek Kraus (#16)

36. Austin Cindric (#2).

NASCAR Cup Series now gears up for its next race, the Food City 500, scheduled for Sunday, March 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway.