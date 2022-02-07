Clash at LA Coliseum 2022: Full field and lineups for qualifying heat races

Kyle Busch posted the fastest qualifying time of Saturday night's Clash at LA Coliseum qualifying. Busch, Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley and Joey Logano will each start from pole in their heat races.

The top four drivers in each heat race will advance to tonight's Feature race. They will also make up the top four starting spots on the grid, with the winner of the first heat race taking pole.

Busch Clash at LA Coliseum Heat Race lineups

Heat Race #1

#18 Kyle Busch #99 Daniel Suarez #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #12 Ryan Blaney #11 Denny Hamlin #10 Aric Almirola #78 B.J. McLeod #38 Todd Gilliland #1 Ross Chastain

Heat Race #2

#8 Tyler Reddick #41 Cole Custer #21 Harrison Burton #48 Alex Bowman #23 Bubba Wallace #3 Austin Dillon #14 Chase Briscoe #6 Brad Keselowski #19 Martin Truex Jr.

Heat Race #3

#1 Justin Haley #9 Chase Elliott #24 William Byron Jr. #20 Christopher Bell #16 A.J. Allmendinger #4 Kevin Harvick #17 Chris Buescher #7 Corey LaJoie #51 Cody Ware

Heat Race #4

#22 Joey Logano #5 Kyle Larson #34 Michael McDowell #77 Landon Cassill #2 Austin Cindric #43 Erik Jones #15 Ryan Preece #45 Kurt Busch #42 Ty Dillon

Each heat race is scheduled for 25 laps, with the four fastest cars from each heat advancing to the Feature race Sunday night at 6pm E.T. Drivers finishing outside the top four will have a second chance of making it to the Busch Clash through one of two Last Chance Qualifiers. Each LCQ will be 50 laps, with the three fastest drivers advancing to the Feature.

Kyle Busch wins first ever Clash at LA Coliseum Pole

Kyle Busch was all smiles Saturday night after setting the fastest time in Qualifying. Busch posted a time of 13.745 seconds around the temporary 1/4 mile asphalt track. Though he was happy with the time, he wasn't ready to celebrate just yet.

"we're not in yet. We've still got to go through the heat race. But overall, just real proud of the guys. Great job working through the feedback and doing some of the changes and trying to understand what this car is all about."

The green flag waves at The Clash at LA Coliseum heat races at 3pm E.T. The Feature event starts at 6pm E.T. All of today's events can be seen on FOX.

