Clash at LA Coliseum 2022: Practice schedule for NASCAR event

The Clash at LA Coliseum is an exhibition race that will get the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series underway. The race is set to be held on February 6 for the first time in Los Angeles instead of its usual venue, the Daytona International Speedway.

The race will also see the first outing of NASCAR's new Next Gen cars that will battle it out on a 0.25-mile short track that was built in six weeks for the event.

The event will be a 150-lap race akin to that of the Bowman Gray Stadium or any local short track.

Qualifying schedule for the Clash at LA Coliseum

The practice session for the Clash will be on February 5 at 12:30 pm ET. Fans can catch the practice session on FS2 if they are unable to make it to the Coliseum.

This will be followed by the qualifying session at 8:30 pm ET. 40 drivers are eligible to participate in the qualifying session. Currently, there are 36 entrants set for the Clash.

Only 23 drivers can reach the final event after going through the qualifying process. The broadcast for the qualifying session will be on FS2.

February 6 will start with four heat races that get underway at 3:00 pm ET. The heat races will see 16 drivers advance directly to the final round. Following the 'heats', there will be two 'last chance' races.

The top three from each of the aforementioned last chance races will qualify for the final round. The 23rd driver on the grid will be the person with the highest finish in the 2021 points standings who was otherwise unable to qualify. The Clash will be held at 6:00 pm ET.

In addition to Fox and Fox Sports, the Clash at LA Coliseum will be available on the FoxSports App, as well as the Motor Racing Network on SiriusXM.

