Clash at LA Coliseum 2022: How many NASCAR fans will be allowed to attend?

The green flag for the Clash at LA Coliseum is to be waved just days away from now. Despite COVID-19, there are no restrictions on how many people will be allowed to attend.

If you are planning on going to the historic event, you will still be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result before entry. Masks are also required to be worn at all times regardless of vaccination status, except while eating and drinking.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Craig Macdonald @bassbay50 @bobpockrass have you heard anything about covid measures for the Daytona 500?like limiting attendance at all? @bobpockrass have you heard anything about covid measures for the Daytona 500?like limiting attendance at all? Daytona track president said yesterday no capacity limits ... the protocols will be same as they were in August -- must wear a mask if indoors. twitter.com/bassbay50/stat… Daytona track president said yesterday no capacity limits ... the protocols will be same as they were in August -- must wear a mask if indoors. twitter.com/bassbay50/stat…

Although the Coliseum can typically hold around 78,000 people, NASCAR expects attendance to be around 60,000. The reduced number is due to some seats in the lower area of the stadium being blocked off for safety measures.

NASCAR spends more than $1million for Clash at LA Coliseum

NASCAR is taking a big gamble with the Clash at LA Coliseum, a wager worth well over $1million.

The Busch Light Clash typically kicks off NASCAR's season at Daytona International Speedway. In an attempt at reaching a new audience, however, this year's race will be on a temporary 1/4-mile asphalt track.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR's executive vice president and chief racing development officer, declined to offer the exact price tag for the event. He, however, did have this to say:

“We made a big bet on this, but we think it’s the right thing to do for the industry.”

He also made sure to point out that future races could be run at tracks paying homage to NASCAR's roots, saying:

“When you look at investments, particularly from our standpoint, we’re going to be bold and aggressive if we feel like that’s a way towards future growth.”

Though the official numbers are not yet known, NASCAR indicated nearly 70% of people purchasing tickets to the event are new to the sport. With the addition of an entertainment lineup featuring Pitbull, Ice Cube and DJ Skee, the occasion looks set to be a crowd-puller.

Also Read Article Continues below

Dustin Long @dustinlong Dustin Long @dustinlong



Entertainment lineup:



Pitbull will perform a 45-minute show before the race



DJ Skee will perform during caution breaks



Ice Cube will perform during race break #NASCAR adds DJ Skee to Feb. 6 Clash at the Coliseum lineup. DJ Skee will perform during caution breaks of the race.Entertainment lineup:Pitbull will perform a 45-minute show before the raceDJ Skee will perform during caution breaksIce Cube will perform during race break #NASCAR adds DJ Skee to Feb. 6 Clash at the Coliseum lineup. DJ Skee will perform during caution breaks of the race.Entertainment lineup:Pitbull will perform a 45-minute show before the raceDJ Skee will perform during caution breaksIce Cube will perform during race break #NASCAR has indicated that nearly 70% of the ticket holders for the Feb. 6 Clash at the LA Coliseum are new to the sport. twitter.com/dustinlong/sta… #NASCAR has indicated that nearly 70% of the ticket holders for the Feb. 6 Clash at the LA Coliseum are new to the sport. twitter.com/dustinlong/sta…

Edited by Anurag C