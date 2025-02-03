Clash winner Chase Elliott admits what he was “afraid” of during his battle against Denny Hamlin

Chase Elliott claimed victory in the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray as the Cup Series returned from a long offseason. However, after the race, Elliott admitted he felt "afraid" while battling Denny Hamlin for the top spot.

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, who drives the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, showcased his dominance in the Clash at Bowman Gray. He secured victory in the first heat, claimed pole position, and led nearly 100 laps before Denny Hamlin, who started third, briefly took the lead. However, Elliott fought back against the three-time Daytona 500 winner, reclaiming P1 and ultimately driving to victory as NASCAR returned to the Madhouse.

Elliott expressed his joy after winning the race in a post-race interview with FOX Sports' Jamie Little, who asked the former champion to reflect on his performance in the race.

"I know it's not a points race but it is nice to win for sure and just really proud of our team for you know, just continuing to keep our heads down and push. Had a tough race, Ryan (Blaney) kept me on a set at the end you know Denny (Hamlin) was really good there at the second half of that break and I just felt like he was kind of riding and I was afraid to lose control of the race and not be able to get it back," Chase Elliott said

"Fortunately, it worked out you know a great way to start the season huge thanks to everybody Hendrick Motorsports a lot of hard work over the offseason, we have some great partners. Excited to get to Daytona, it's a great way to start the season" he added

Chase Elliott began his NASCAR career in the Truck Series in 2013 before climbing the ranks to become a champion in both the Xfinity and Cup Series. With 28 victories across NASCAR’s top divisions, including 19 in the Cup Series, Elliott has firmly established himself as one of the sport’s premier drivers.

Can the HMS driver secure a win in the Daytona 500 on February 16th? Let us know in the comments.

NASCAR insider reveals what Chase Elliott ‘hates’ about Joey Logano’s championship

Joey Logano, driver of Team Penske's #22, clinched the 2024 Cup Series championship, marking his third career title. Despite criticism surrounding his victory, Chase Elliott defended Logano, stating that he won fair and square.

A recent post by Racing America's Toby Christie on X revealed Elliott's thoughts about the Penske driver's controversial title win.

"Chase Elliott says he hates that people have questioned the legitimacy of Joey Logano's championship. He says the format was created, and Logano executed and won the championship fairly by the rules of the Playoff format. #NASCAR," Christie Tweeted.

Joey Logano started the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray in P7. However, despite the congested track, Logano moved up three places in the 200-lap event and finished in P4.

