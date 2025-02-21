“Cleetus McFarland has an alter ego”: $45M-worth Brad Keselowski’s new RFK sponsor commercial sends NASCAR fans into a frenzy

Brad Keselowski’s new RFK Racing sponsor commercial has sent NASCAR fans into a frenzy. This ad was created by Consumer Cellular Inc. (CCI) and THE MAYOR, featuring an extreme cost-cutting obsession undergone by Keselowski.

The ad draws parallels to the famous sitcom, 'The Office.'. Fan reactions to the latest commercial show appreciation for the campaign, the creativity behind it, and how it reminds them of early ads associated with NASCAR. A fan even compared Brad Keselowski to Cleetus McFarland, the motorsports content creator known for his over-the-top antics.

This campaign is not a standalone but an extension of a previous one by Consumer Cellular Inc. where they cut an RFK racing car in half to denote cost savings. This year's campaign, NASCAR: 2025, has two ads, one called 'Presentation' and the other one called 'Obsessed.'. The first ad shows Brad Keselowski pitching an idea to cut his racing gear in half, while the second shows him cutting everything from office supplies to trophies at RFK Racing. Keselowski himself enjoyed making the ads, sharing them on X,

“These were so much fun to shoot!”

The campaign is to highlight how CCI helps consumers save money on wireless bills, mirroring Keselowski’s exaggerated efforts to cut costs. The fan reactions came rolling in, ranging from humor to nostalgia.

“Cleetus McFarland has an alter ego,” one fan remarked.

“The Sh*t up Chris was so funny when I first watched,” another wrote.

“It’s been a few years but NASCAR commercials are fuc*in back baby.” another one said.

“I love these. They really have the late 2000s advertising feel to them. Advertisements like this are great for the sport of NASCAR.” One fan commented

“These are great! Wish more sponsors would utilize their drivers in their ads.” Another fan showed appreciation.

“@elonmusk should add @keselowski to the @DOGE team 😂😂😂” One fan suggested.

Brad Keselowski joined RFK Racing as a co-owner and driver in 2022. Recently, in 2025, the team upgraded to operating with 3 Ford cars full-time.

Brad Keselowski was hoping to achieve his lifelong dream ahead of the Daytona 500

RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski has won championships and multiple races in NASCAR, but one major goal still eludes him; winning the Daytona 500. Ahead of his 16th attempt, Keselowski shared an emotional message on social media, reflecting on his journey and the support of his children. He reshared the video on X, writing,

“I’ve chased this dream for years. I hope today is the day I stop chasing. #6NeverQuits.”

Brad Keselowski, a father of three, received a heartfelt message from his children—Scarlett, Autumn, and Maize—acknowledging his dedication. In a video, Scarlett read a note focusing on how he has taught them to never give up on their dreams, reassuring him that they support him regardless of the race’s outcome.

“My dad has always taught us to chase our dreams and shows us every day what it means to never give up on what you believe in. Winning the Daytona 500 is a dream he's been working on his entire career. He's never stopped pushing no matter the challenges. Dad, I know you're ready, chase your dream. But win or lose, we'll be here when you cross the finish line. We love you, Love Scarlett, Autumn, and Maize.”

This year marked Keselowski’s 16th attempt in the crown jewel race. However, this time again Keselowski was unable to win the race, ending it at a 26th place finish, driving his No. 6 Ford for RFK Racing.

