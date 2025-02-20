Cleetus McFarland drops a four-word reaction to $300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘metaphorically true’ NASCAR business revelation

YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat for a near-two-hour conversation, discussing several topics related to the high-octane sport. McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, boasts over 4 million subscribers on the social media platform and recently garnered even more limelight after his ARCA debut at the Daytona International Speedway.

McFarland touched upon many topics, explaining the motorsports content creation landscape, his competitive racing journey, how his Daytona race went, where a couple of incidents forced his premature exit from the ARCA 200.

After explaining his side of the story, the motorsports driver asked $300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. (via Celebrity Net Worth), for his advice to those desirous of entering NASCAR from a business point of view. Junior outlined that the money would drain quickly if one fails to keep a check on avoiding unnecessary expenses.

The JR Motorsports co-owner furthered that being a team owner, he knows the sponsorship prices, and thus, often gets called for a second opinion when other teams quote their deal to the sponsors, as the teams aim to extract the maximum possible dollars.

The two-time Xfinity Series champion then revealed 2014 Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick's "best advice" to keep the finances tight, drawing a four-word reaction from McFarland.

"The best advice that I got in racing, when I started the race team, was Kevin Harvick told me to keep the parts room locked," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (1:15.53).

"That's a good one," McFarland reacted.

"You may not have to deal with this specifically but it's metaphorically true," Junior said of Harvick's advice. I keep my parts guy, he's not allowed to let anybody walk in there. They walk up to the counter, they have their invoice in their hand for everything they need, and that door stays locked."

It's worth mentioning that Harvick was already running a motorsports team, Kevin Harvick Inc., when Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley opened JRM, and naturally, it proved to be a great piece of advice for Junior.

Cleetus McFarland opens up about his racetrack ownership to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Cleetus McFarland capitalized on the increasing buzz around the Bradenton Motorsports Park, one of the United States' premier drag racing facilities. Founded in 1974, the Florida-based Park features a quarter-mile drag strip and is home to noteworthy events like Snowbird Outlaw Nationals, US Street Nationals, and more.

McFarland partnered with Victor Alvarez and has acquired the Motorsports Park, keeping a 50% stake. The decision stemmed from the gradual rise in attendance at the drag strip, instigating him to invest in the local venue.

The YouTuber opened up about his Florida connection behind his decision to purchase a stake in the drag strip. He said (via Dirty Mo Media).

"I wasn't really looking for a racetrack...Well, the drag strip, I always said, Oh, I lived in Tampa cause I went to university of Tampa.... I went to college in Tampa and stayed because you know, you can do car stuff all year round..," McFarland told Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Cleetus McFarland also owns the Freedom Factory oval which stays bustling with events all year round.

