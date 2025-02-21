Cleetus McFarland gets honest with Dale Jr. about his Hurricane Helene relief efforts: “We’d do it again in a heartbeat”

NASCAR driver and YouTube star Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, widely known as Cleetus McFarland, was among the many who stepped up to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene last year. Reflecting on his experience, McFarland shared his thoughts, emphasizing that he would gladly do it again if needed.

Ad

Hurricane Helene, a powerful Category 4 storm, caused devastating destruction across several U.S. states. It made landfall in North Carolina as a tropical storm, unleashing heavy rain, strong winds, and widespread flooding. The storm displaced thousands, damaged homes, and left residents struggling to recover from its catastrophic impact.

Cleetus McFarland, one of the many helicopter pilots who carried out rescue flights after Hurricane Helene, recently joined the Dale Jr. Download podcast. Speaking with two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr., McFarland shared how witnessing such devastation firsthand made the risk factor disappear in the face of saving lives.

Ad

Trending

"When you pass over a spot and there's people on the ground waving their arms, you're motivated. The risk is gone. It doesn't even cross your brain[...] Cattail Creek is a spot out there and man those guys just got drugged down so bad," McFarland said. "They asked me to go up and look at some of these houses and see if there's people on the porch or whatever and I remember flying and there just wasn't any houses."

Ad

The 29-year-old then claimed he had never experienced such a thing and would indefinitely do this again in a 'heartbeat' if required.

"I've never done anything in my life that I've been thanked so much for any of us pilots. I think I speak for all helicopter pilots. We just love flying. So no thank you needed. We'll do it again in a heartbeat." Cleetus McFarland added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several NASCAR personalities, including Greg Biffle, Joey Logano, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Hendrick Motorsports, stepped up to support relief efforts after Hurricane Helene. They contributed through donations and even provided helicopters for rescue missions, showcasing the NASCAR community's unity in times of crisis.

Meanwhile, Cleetus McFarland recently made his ARCA Series debut at Daytona International Speedway. Driving the #30 Kenetix Ford, he competed in the Ride The Dente 200 and secured a P30 finish.

Ad

Cleetus McFarland drops major news to Dale Jr. on his return to racing at Talladega

Cleetus McFarland recently shared exciting news about his racing future with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. He revealed his plans to compete in the ARCA Menards Series race at the iconic 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway this April, marking another step in his growing motorsports career.

Ad

“Yeah, I’m going to Dega. We’re good for Dega—and we’re actually building some content around it on the YouTube channel that’ll cover it,” McFarland said.

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that the YouTuber, who has nearly 4.2 million subscribers, has also competed in six races of the Stadium Super Trucks grassroots Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"