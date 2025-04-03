Cleetus McFarland reveals the $2.8T-worth giant’s crisis that led to his encounter with Greg Biffle

On the latest episode of Corey LaJoie’s Stacking Pennies podcast, famous YouTuber and ARCA Menards Series driver Cleetus McFarland recalled the time when he flew over to Greg Biffle’s house in Vancouver. The two had met before but didn’t "hang out" at the time.

Their second meet-up happened due to a Microsoft outage last year. As per US News, the $2.8 trillion-worth (via Forbes) tech giant said that the issues with their servers were “triggered by a distributed denial of service cyberattack.”

Remembering the same, McFarland told LaJoie:

“Microsoft went down, and then all those flights got cancelled in July. It's like a huge thing, and then one of the drivers couldn't make it to the Stafford race, and Greg Biffle happened to be racing at some track like an hour away and filled the seat. I met him briefly and said thanks for coming.”

McFarland didn’t get the chance to speak with Biffle after that, as he was about to get in his private helicopter, which was headed towards Asheville, North Carolina. The city had just been ravaged by Hurricane Helene, and McFarland was on his way to help the survivors.

McFarland informed his followers of the same on Instagram. That’s when Biffle texted him, asking whether he wanted to join forces for the relief work. Needless to say, McFarland agreed.

“He just texted me while I was on my way and said, 'Hey, I'm also gonna fly it in the morning...if you want to link up.' Offered me a place to stay, and then when we realized how bad it was, there were no hotels available, so then I flew over to Biff's house and stayed with him. That was really when we hung out.”

Just three weeks before the meetup, Cleetus McFarland got his hands on an abandoned helicopter and was able to get it up and running again. But he didn’t use it as YouTube fodder. Instead, he took it to deliver supplies to families in need.

Biffle reportedly acquired generators and fuel containers from local businesses for further help. Notably, companies like Polaris, SpaceX, and Starlink provided financial support for their efforts.

Cleetus McFarland reveals racing plans for 2025

In an interview with two-time Xfinity Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., Cleetus McFarland shared that he was going to race on several occasions this year. He made his stock car debut in the season-opening Ride The ‘Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway, driving the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing. He intends to take part in more races throughout the season.

When asked whether he was going to race at Talladega Superspeedway in the ARCA Menards Series, McFarland said:

“Yeah, I’m going to Dega. We’re good for Dega, and we’re actually building some content around it on the YouTube channel that’ll cover it.”

According to NASCAR reporter and analyst Toby Christie, Cleetus McFarland will compete under the banner of Rette Jones Racing, just like last time. He will be backed by Kenetik, an energy drink brand.

