Famous YouTuber and motorsports enthusiast Garrett Mitchell better known as Cleetus McFarland recently uploaded a video detailing his experience in his ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway. The video follows McFarland through his race preparations and the high-speed competition before an early crash cut his run short.

Despite the disappointing result, McFarland embraced the atmosphere and camaraderie that comes with the NASCAR world. One of the standout moments was his interaction with veteran NASCAR driver Greg Biffle. Biffle, a two-time NASCAR champion with extensive experience in stock car racing, played a crucial role in mentoring McFarland. The video blog captures their discussions about car handling, drafting strategies and adapting to high-speed pack racing at Daytona. McFarland said (30:17 onwards):

"I got to give a huge thank you to my boy Greg Biffle because we only met 6 months ago but you have gone out of your way to us you know you called a lot of people you didn't have to call to help make this happen so I really appreciate."

Known for his fun-loving nature, the Rette Jones Racing driver and crew had a light-hearted moment enforcing an unwritten Daytona rule—no sleeves. When a fellow racer drove by their pit area with sleeves on, Cleetus McFarland and his team jokingly insisted he remove them, keeping in line with the Daytona spirit.

Greg Biffle played along and let him cut his sleeves, making the moment even more entertaining. Cleetus humorously described the situation as they kept cutting the sleeves of other members. The excitement didn’t stop there as McFarland even hopped onto a police officer's Harley Davidson, revving it up to match the high-energy vibe of the Daytona weekend along with his aide George Siciliano aka the "squirrel".

Cleetus McFarland reflects on his race and looks ahead

As the race began, Cleetus McFarland demonstrated his ability to navigate the intense competition of the ARCA Menards Series. He detailed the sensation of driving at speeds exceeding 180 mph while managing turbulence from surrounding cars. However, midway through the race, McFarland’s run came to an abrupt end when he got caught in an on-track incident. Fortunately, he emerged unscathed, expressing disappointment but also appreciation for the experience.

Looking ahead, McFarland confirmed that he plans to race at Talladega in April with the same team, Rett Jones Racing. He expressed deep gratitude toward Greg Biffle, who went out of his way to help him secure a seat, get slotted into a car and even connect with industry insiders. He acknowledged how instrumental Biffle was in making the opportunity happen.

Biffle was quick to return the praise to the 29-year-old, saying (30:35 onwards):

"Man it's been a lot of fun. We just had a good car and we were in great position, you were doing a great job on the racetrack. What a steward of listening to what everybody told him, I don't know how you can remember everything we have said."

McFarland ended the video on a heartfelt note, thanking his spotter Kevin Hamlin, as well as his entire support system, including his wife, family and friends. He also expressed how overwhelmed he felt to see around 50,000 people livestream NASCAR, all thanks to his loyal viewers and supporters.

Cleetus McFarland reiterated his commitment to racing, as long as he was having fun and the fans were excited about it. With Talladega on the horizon, he made it clear that this was just the beginning of his NASCAR journey.

