Cleetus McFarland spills on favorite car, speeding tickets, YouTube start, and NASCAR

Popular YouTuber turned driver Garrett Mitchell, known as Cleetus McFarland, shared his thoughts on his favorite car, YouTube start, speeding tickets, NASCAR, and many more. In a recent interview on Instagram, he spilled the beans as he completed his second ARCA drive at Talladega.
McFarland was approached by media outlet @chat.us.up on Instagram, and was first asked about his favorite car to drive outside the track. Answering it, McFarland said:
"Besides my 1983 Winnebago, favorite car outside the track probably my car neighbor, 1000 horsepower crown vic (Ford Crown Victoria). Best car ever made."
Following this, McFarland reflected upon the speeding tickets he received over the years. He added:
"I've got one criminal drag racing charge and just a couple speeding tickets maybe, or four-five maybe in 20 years."
When asked about how he started his YouTube, and then switched to NASCAR, Mitchell, aka McFarland, stated:
"You know, I got real lucky. Just started making videos and people enjoyed watching them and we just built a great team, and got a lot of great guys and people enjoy supporting, and being a part of our show and giving us the opportunities."
On his NASCAR switch, he said:
"We bought a part of the company called Kenetik, and now we get to sponsor own race car, and so it's like, it's a lot of magic, and fun and really great group of people to support us."
McFarland is competing in the ARCA Menards Series under part-time obligation with Rette Jones Racing. He is in charge of the #30 Ford.
Cleetus McFarland set for 2027 Daytona 500
Garrett Mitchell, aka Cleetus McFarland, revealed that he has his eyes set on the 2027 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. Speaking about it, the ARCA Menards Series driver stated that he spoke to the semi-retired professional stock car racing driver, Greg Biffle, about it.
"When I called Biffle, I'm like, I just, you know, I want to race Cup. He's like, well, you got to do this and this. And I think our original goal was the Daytona 500 in 2027. And I'm not saying that's off the board, but like now that I know just a smidge about NASCAR, I still think that that might be too early. Because them guys are on a whole other level,” McFarland said, via motorsportswire.usatoday.com.
Cleetus McFarland is a popular YouTuber who has over 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube and has amassed over 1.8 billion views.
