Cleetus McFarland tells Kevin Harvick - “I didn't fully know what freedom was 'till I walked down Talladega Boulevard”

Cleetus McFarland, the Internet personality turned racer, recently exclaimed to Kevin Harvick about the experience of walking down Talladega Boulevard. He claimed that he hadn’t experienced “freedom” like this before. Harvick chipped in with his experience of visiting the Talladega Boulevard.

Cleetus McFarland competes in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the #30 for Rette Jones Racing. His ARCA debut was one of the most anticipated debuts in its history, with his in-car livestream gaining upwards of 800,000 viewers. Most recently, McFarland impressed NASCAR fans by finishing 10th despite having a broken valve spring.

Cleetus McFarland described walking down the famed boulevard as experiencing freedom like never before. On Havick Happy Hour, he said:

"Like I guess I didn't even fully know what freedom was until I walked down Talladega Boulevard....And all the people are so cool. Like it's, it's like nothing I've ever seen before. Yeah. You definitely TV does zero justice"

To which Kevin Harvick replied, recounting his own experience where he saw a naked woman on the boulevard.

"The first thing I saw was a completely naked girl walking down Talladega Boulevard. Yeah. Just like nothing was wrong. Yeah. And I immediately felt uncomfortable of course, but it was, it was, it was definitely a little bit of a culture shock for me." Kevin Harvick replied

McFarland then went on to playfully say:

"These people like down here, like two things, boo*s and turn left. That's what they're here for"

Kevin Harvick stands amongst one of the greatest NASCAR drivers with a career spanning over two decades, and his biggest accomplishment being winning the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Harvick’s Cup Series career accumulated 60 victories across 21 different tracks. He is one of the only four drivers in NASCAR history to win all four of the sport’s crown jewel events: Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400, and Southern 500.

Kevin Harvick picks 23XI Racing driver as a favorite to win the 2025 Texas Cup race

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion and current commentator has picked Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing as his favorite to win the 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. On his podcast, "Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour," Harvick highlighted Reddick’s strong track record at Texas, including a win in 2022, two poles, three top-five finishes, and four top-10s in nine starts, with an average finish of 11.4 (55:12 onwards).

“I’m gonna pick Tyler Reddick I think that Reddick has been good at this particular racetrack and I think he and Bubba Wallace both run really good at this racetrack”

Harvick also noted that both Reddick and his teammate, Bubba Wallace, typically perform well at this venue.

Harvick’s co-hosts offered their own predictions for the Texas race. Kaitlyn Vincie selected Kyle Larson, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver, citing his momentum from a strong Talladega performance and his previous Texas win in 2021.

