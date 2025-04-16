Clint Bowyer applauds Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime drink push in NASCAR after receiving Kyle Larson edition

FOX NASCAR commentator Clint Bowyer acknowledged Kyle Larson's newest Prime bottle in a recent social media post. The driver of the #5 is sponsored by Prime, a drink company co-founded by internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI.

Ad

Bowyer shared a photo of the 2021 Cup Champion's custom Prime bottle on his Instagram story. The drink brand has made personalized bottles for other athletes, including Aaron Judge, Patrick Mahomes and Cody Rhodes.

Now, with the Larson partnership, the 31-time Cup Series winner has his own bottle. Bowyer made it known that he ordered a number of the Larson bottles and praised Prime for finding success with the Hendrick Motorsports star. Bowyer wrote via Instagram:

Ad

Trending

"Got the @prime @larson1k Edition in the mail today. Love it when big companies find results within NASCAR. 💪"

From Clint Bowyer’s Instagram story

Prime is a range of different drinks that include sports drinks, energy drinks and drink mixes under the Prime Hydration LLC brand. The drink brand was introduced in 2022 by Paul and KSI. Both Paul and KSI are known for being internet personalities and professional boxers. Paul, meanwhile, ventured into WWE and will be facing AJ Styles at the upcoming WrestleMania 41 show in Las Vegas.

Ad

While the drink brand serves as Kyle Larson's sponsor, it isn't the only major company that backs the driver. Larson is primarily sponsored by HendrickCars.com with the late Ricky Hendrick-inspired blue and white paint scheme. When Larson runs "The Double" later this year, Amazon Prime will serve as one of his sponsors for the Indianapolis 500.

Larson won last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol in dominant fashion, leading 411 of 500 laps en route to victory. It was the California native's 31st career win overall, second of 2025, and third at Bristol. The 32-year-old has now won the last two Cup races at Bristol.

Ad

Kyle Larson revealed where personal Prime bottle can be found

Kyle Larson has his custom Prime bottle, but the unique drink bottle can only be found in specific locations, unless ordered online. The driver of the #5 recently took to social media to reveal where they can be found.

Larson posted a photo of himself holding the custom Prime bottle to Instagram. In the caption, he listed various dates and locations about where and when the bottle can be purchased. He wrote:

Ad

"🏁 @kylelarsonracin x @drinkprime 🏎️ Available Now: Talladega, Fort Worth, Kansas City 🗓️ Coming May 5: Charlotte, Nashville, Brooklyn, Atlanta 🗓️ Coming June 30: Indianapolis, Daytona"

Kyle Larson is in his fifth full-time season behind the wheel of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Since joining the team, he's won 25 races and the 2021 championship. Larson is currently the winningest driver of the 2020s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More