Clint Bowyer compliments “the best” Coach Reid as he completes major milestone with Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs

Clint Bowyer, the NASCAR broadcaster and former driver, recently shared a post on X in which he called Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs' coach, Andrew Reid "the best" coach.

Bowyer is a prominent figure in the world of NASCAR, and raced in the Cup Series for 16 seasons, accumulating 10 wins in over 500 starts. He drove for major teams like Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing. After retiring from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 season, the Kansas native transitioned to a successful broadcaster. He joined Fox Sports as an analyst and has continued to provide insights and commentary during NASCAR events.

Andrew Reid (or Coach Ried to NFL fans) is a major figure and is serving as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. Under his leadership since 2013, the team has been transformed into a powerhouse. The Chiefs have achieved an impressive record under him, winning three Super Bowls.

The 45-year-old recently hailed Reid on his 300th career victory, which made him only the fourth coach in NFL history to achieve the feat.

The tweet read:

"The best!!!!"

The post came after the Chiefs won against Houston Texas 23-14 in the NFL Divisional Round. The Chiefs have now qualified for the AFC Conference Championship clash, where a meeting against the Baltimore Ravens or the Buffalo Bills lies in store for them.

Clint Bowyer shared a hilarious aftermath photo of daughter Presley after “getting pulled on the sled” behind a vehicle

Clint Bowyer, the former NASCAR driver, shared a humorous moment involving his daughter, Presley, on social media. In the photo, she could be seen being pulled on a sled behind a vehicle, showcasing a playful winter activity that many families enjoy.

Presley was wearing snow gear which included helmets, gloves, suit, and goggles. The young Bowyer then got in the snow sled and was getting pulled around on a four-wheeled vehicle. The image humorously captured Presley covered in snow and mud, showcasing the messy yet fun result of their adventurous winter activity. The scene is from Bowyer's Instagram on January 12, 2025. Bowyer wrote in the caption:

"Little snow melt was not going to stop this girl from getting pulled on the sled behind 4 wheeler."

Screenshot via Instagram - @clintbowyer

This playful moment reflects Clint Bowyer's down-to-earth personality and his enjoyment of creating memorable experiences with his family.

