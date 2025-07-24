Clint Bowyer mourns the tragic loss of WWE icon Hulk Hogan

Clint Bowyer recently mourned the loss of WWE and pro-wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, in a post on X. The wrestling icon passed away at the age of 71.Hogan's &quot;all-American&quot; image, signature look and out-sized charisma made him a national sensation, headlining the first nine WrestleManias, and holding the WWE title for a record 1,474 days in his first reign—still among the longest in company history. He was the first wrestler to win the Royal Rumble two years in a row, in 1990 and 1991 and is remembered for his legendary matches against foes like André the Giant and The Ultimate Warrior.Hogan's impact was not limited to the WWF/WWE. In the mid-1990s, he came to WCW and reinvented himself as a heel, &quot;Hollywood&quot; Hogan, the leader of the nWo (New World Order) in one of the biggest &quot;Monday Night Wars&quot; against the WWE. He held a total of 12 world championships in various promotions.Clint Bowyer tweeted:&quot;Damn…the Hulkster! So many memories watching that guy. Whatcha going to do, when these 26” pythons run wild on YOU?!?!? RIP&quot;Clint Bowyer is a popular name in NASCAR after racing for over 15 years, along with significant accomplishments on and off the track. Bowyer has been racing since he was young and quickly advanced through his racing career. He won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2008 and his first NASCAR Cup Series event in 2007 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.Clint Bowyer shares his unfiltered opinion on Xfinity Series controversyNASCAR commentator and former driver Clint Bowyer expressed his candid opinion on a controversial finish at the Martinsville Xfinity race, criticizing the driving standards displayed. The race ended with a multi-car wreck triggered when Sammy Smith made aggressive contact with leader Taylor Gray during overtime, which Bowyer described as deserving a penalty for being &quot;blatant and outlandish.&quot;&quot;That needs to be a penalty. If it's that blatant and that outlandish, that is a simple answer to me,&quot; he said. (0:57 onwards)“Just to say respect is going to fix it, well then they need to get out of the way with those security guys and let those guys learn about respect,” he added. (1:15 onwards)Bowyer's critique reflects broader dissatisfaction with the quality of short-track racing at Martinsville, which has seen numerous cautions and chaotic finishes in recent years. Fellow FOX commentator Kevin Harvick echoed Bowyer's sentiments, calling the event &quot;unfortunate&quot; and not representative of the racing fans expect or appreciate. After the wreck, Smith finished tenth but was awaiting NASCAR's decision on potential penalties, while Gray fell back significantly despite leading most of the race.Additionally, Bowyer voiced his disapproval of NASCAR's removal of the traditional yellow rookie stripes on newcomers' cars.