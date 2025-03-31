Clint Bowyer shares his unfiltered opinion on Xfinity Series controversy

NASCAR commentator Clint Bowyer weighed in on a controversial finish at the Martinsville Xfinity race. During Sunday's Cup Series race, the 2008 Nationwide Series Champion shared his criticism of Saturday's events, casting scrutiny on its driving standards.

On Saturday, Martinsville bore witness to a poor showing of short-track racing, ending in a multi-car wreck. As the race entered overtime, Taylor Gray was leading the field when Sammy Smith made a desperate launch for the lead, making contact with Gray's rear bumper. Consequently, a multi-car incident ensued, allowing Austin Hill to charge ahead and grab the checkered flag.

Reflecting on the wreck, Clint Bowyer said,

"That needs to be a penalty. If it's that blatant and that outlandish, that is a simple answer to me," he said. (0:57 onwards)

Additionally, he called for the removal of security to allow off-track resolutions between drivers.

“Just to say respect is going to fix it, well then they need to get out of the way with those security guys and let those guys learn about respect,” he added. (1:15 onwards)

Fellow commentator Kevin Harvick took the opportunity to call the whole event "unfortunate".

"It’s not what we all wanna watch and not the racing that we were brought up in...It’s unfortunate that we had to watch all that.” (0:06 onwards)

Driving the No.8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Sammy Smith finished tenth in Saturday's race. Meanwhile, Taylor Gray had to settle for a 29th-place finish after leading for a total of 87 laps. However, Smith's finish is subject to a penalty, as he awaits NASCAR's verdict on Tuesday.

Clint Bowyer gets honest on NASCAR's removal of rookie stripes

NASCAR's decision to remove the traditional yellow stripes from a newcomer's car has drawn mixed feelings from fans and commentators alike, including former driver and Fox analyst, Clint Bowyer.

During the season-opening Bowman Clash, NASCAR commentator Mike Joy highlighted the absence of rookie stripes on Shane Van Gisbergen's No.88 Chevrolet.

“Look at what's missing on the back of that car. There is no yellow bumper anymore for rookie drivers in the top levels of NASCAR.” he said. (0:01 onwards)

In response, fellow commentator Clint Bowyer made a blunt admission and said,

"I dont't like it."

Historically, the presence of stripes helped experienced drivers practice caution with rookies. It allowed newcomers to survive high-speed drafting tracks like Daytona and Talladega. It also helped fans spot newcomers in the field. Moreover, it's a celebrated tradition to peel off the stripes once a rookie passes into a seasoned driver.

In this instance, Gisbergen is no stranger to racing, much less a rookie. The Australian native brings extensive experience in Supercar Championships with 80 wins and 46 pole positions. Moreover, he won his debut race in the Cup Series at the Chicago street course.

