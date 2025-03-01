Clint Bowyer sounds off in his straightforward ‘perception’ response to a NASCAR fan’s COTA query

NASCAR veteran Clint Bowyer recently shared his thoughts on the reconfiguration of the road course at Circuit of the Americas ahead of the next Cup Series event. As one of the newer additions to the NASCAR schedule, COTA has quickly gained popularity among fans. With the upcoming changes to the track layout, Bowyer shared his feelings in response to a fan's query.

Xfinity Series champion Clint Bowyer began his NASCAR journey in the 2004 O'Reilly 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Over the years, he made 21 trips to victory lane, including 10 wins in the Cup Series. The Kansas native retired from full-time racing in 2020, closing his career with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Bowyer was a seasoned and successful road course racer during his NASCAR career, making his perspective on COTA’s upcoming changes particularly valuable. The shift from the 3.41-mile, 20-turn Full Course layout to the equally demanding 2.3-mile, 20-turn National Course has generated significant buzz among fans and drivers alike. A fan on X directly asked the former Xfinity Series champion for his thoughts on the new configuration.

"@ClintBowyer Was wondering what your perception is on the reconfiguration of Circuit of the Americas (COTA)?" the fan asked

ClintBowyer responded:

"Will be a good thing. This place was crazy long. It presented several challenges for both officiating and teams. As cool as I first thought that long straightaway was going to be, it never really produced much action. Other than when it rained. 😳"

Austin’s Circuit of The Americas (COTA) debuted on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2021, with Chase Elliott becoming the inaugural race winner. Since then, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix has delivered thrilling competition, as each of the next three editions crowned a different winner. This unpredictability has added to the excitement, keeping fans engaged and making COTA a must-watch event on the calendar.

Clint Bowyer retired from racing full-time after the 2020 Cup Series campaign. He now serves as an analyst for FOX, alongside former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.

Clint Bowyer delivers blunt response to NASCAR fan’s criticism of Christopher Bell

Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta ended in chaos as a last-lap wreck sent Josh Berry into the wall, triggering a multi-car crash in overtime. Unlike the Xfinity Series race, where NASCAR withheld the caution for a similar incident, officials immediately waved the yellow flag as Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar, and Kyle Larson battled three-wide.

Bell ultimately claimed victory under caution, but the decision sparked controversy. A fan recently criticized NASCAR, arguing the call discredited Bell’s win. Clint Bowyer gave a fitting response to the fan's criticism and wrote:

"Buddy, this is a difficult thing to address. Letting them race back seems so simple. It works until it doesn’t…..And then it will be too late. What happens if they leave it green and one of them cars comes back up in front of a car running wide open and someone gets hurt bad?"

This year's edition of the redesigned race at COTA is scheduled to run at 3:30 PM ET. Catch the race live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.

