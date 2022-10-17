“Cmon Bubba, gotta be better” - NASCAR fans blast Bubba Wallace Jr. for crash and fight with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s actions during yesterday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw NASCAR Cup Series fans erupt yet again in favor of and against the 23XI Racing driver.

After coming together on the track, and the #45 McDonald's Toyota Camry TRD driver spinning Kyle Larson out, Wallace Jr. ended up confronting the latter on the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace Jr. was clearly seen angry about the way the #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver decided to race during the event.

The initial contact and retaliatory crash that ended both driver's races were followed by Bubba Wallace Jr. walking up to Larson as both drivers got out of their wrecked racecars. As the two rivals got closer, Larson was seen being pushed and shoved around by the Mobile, Alabama native, as a show of displeasure. The Hendrick Motorsports driver decided not to retaliate further and both drivers eventually walked away from the scene.

The incident caught Christopher Bell out as an innocent bystander in the crash, as Larson's out-of-control car tagged the playoff contender from Joe Gibbs Racing, another Toyota teammate to Bubba Wallace Jr. Fans did not take kindly to the incident on social media. As always, there were different sides to who thought who was at fault, but the overall unanimous vote leaned towards Wallace Jr.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"And he wonders why people hate him… Cmon Bubba, gotta be better."

"Lost a ton of respect for you dude. I was the only one in my group that actually cheered you on. You just had a teammate get his career altered from a pretty nasty wreck and then decide to hook the 5 at 180? You’re in the wrong no matter how you slice it."

Doubled down on it, nice. That interview doesn’t surprise me, watch the way this guy reacts to adversity over the last season and a half. He acts like a cranky child when things don’t go his way.

I'm sure McDonald's, the family restaurant, is delighted by this application of family values and sportsmanship by its paid endorser.

sorry but I'm one of the most dedicated NASCAR fans and Bubba was in the right here. If you knew racing you'd realize that.

The usual suspects are enraged that Bubba Wallace "pushed" an official. Thoughts and prayers go out to this official during his recovery.

Kyle Larson elaborates on why Bubba Wallace Jr. 'had a reason to be upset'

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson elaborated on the incident between him and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace Jr. that came to blows on the infield after the duo crashed out of yesterday's South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

Larson elaborated on how the on-track exchanges started with a move he made at the 1.5-mile-long track and said:

"I had a big enough run off of (turn) 2 that I could hopefully clear both of them (Wallace Jr. and Harvick). I wasn't able to and I was trying to leave him room and ultimately just didn't give him enough room as I was trying to keep my car in control and got him in the wall. So, yes he had a reason to be upset for sure."

Watch the complete interview below:

Watch Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kyle Larson go head-to-head again next weekend at Miami Homestead Speedway.

