Cody Dennison set to run part-time in NASCAR Truck Series with RBR

YouTuber-turned-racecar driver Cody Dennison will make his NASCAR debut in the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series season. Dennison is all set to pilot the No. 2 Timcast Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing on a part-time basis.

Dennison is a 34-year-old professional stock car racing driver from Hokes Bluff, Alabama. He started uploading guitar covers on YouTube before sharing his experience working for GameStop, including getting fired.

The Alabama native ran a full-time schedule with several teams in ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East last year before landing a Truck Series seat for the upcoming NASCAR season with Reaume Brothers Racing.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the Ford-affiliated team wrote:

"Reaume Brothers Racing is pleased to announce Cody Dennison as a part-time driver of the No. 2 Timcast Ford F-150! Catch Cody in his debut on March 28th at Martinsville Speedway."

Meanwhile, the debuting NASCAR driver said:

"I’m so grateful and shocked this is actually happening. I’m excited to get a feel for the trucks and to work with Josh [team owner] [...] I’m really happy my sponsors were on board with the idea and plan to learn a lot to build this program."

Speaking about what led RBR to pick up Dennison, team owner Josh Reaume said:

“Having run ARCA with Lawless Alan in 2024, we noticed that Cody at times was able to carry his equipment to impressive results and we’re excited to see what he can do in our trucks [...] He’s proven he can pick up on things quickly running a variety of tracks. We’ve put together a strategic schedule for him, so it should be fun.”

As mentioned, Cody Dennison will debut at Martinsville Speedway on March 28. It will be the first of his eight starts driving the No. 2 Ford truck with sponsorship from Timcast, Elite Bath & Showers, and Aibrean Designs.

Dennison will run alongside former Hollywood star and RBR's sole full-time driver, Frankie Muniz. Tyler Tomassi will also drive a part-time schedule for the Ford team.

Cody Dennison is set to drive for Strike Mamba Racing in ARCA Menards Series West

Aside from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Cody Dennison will race in the ARCA Menards Series West this year. He will drive the No. 72 Timcast Chevrolet SS for Strike Mamba Racing at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway alongside full-time driver Blake Lothian.

Strike Mamba Racing took to X to announce Dennison's part-time ride.

"Cody Dennison will be putting the #72 Timcast Chevrolet SS through its paces at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway alongside Blake Lothian in the #51. Follow along with us in Race 1 of the ARCA Menards West Series on FloRacing, January 25!"

Cody comes across as someone very passionate about racing as he decided to move on from his career as a YouTuber. His eagerly awaited opportunity is now upon him.

