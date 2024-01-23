Cody Ware’s “tentative plans” on sharing Rick Ware Racing’s #15 entry with Kaz Grala during 2024 NASCAR Cup season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware recently reflected on his plans for his upcoming return to the Cup Series return.

Rick Ware Racing driver Cody Ware's journey took an unexpected turn last season when an altercation in April led to his arrest on charges of assault by strangulation and assault causing serious injury. The incident also saw his girlfriend (now ex-girlfriend) charged with simple assault in September. The legal troubles resulted in a suspension for Ware, raising questions about his future in the series.

Ware was reinstated by NASCAR after the charges for both were dropped by the district attorney in December. The 28-year-old driver of the No.15 Ford Mustang, is set to make his Cup Series return later this year, where he would be driving the No.15 on a part-time basis alongside Kaz Grala.

In a recent interview, Ware shed light on the plans for his return. He said (via the Daytona Beach News Journal):

"Not set in stone, but tentatively plans are to be back in the Cup car in April. We’re dotting our I’s and crossing out T’s there, with sponsorships and getting everything lined up. After my suspension last year, I lost the majority of my sponsorships, so we’re trying to build everything back up after that."

Addressing the difficult times he faced, Cody Ware expressed his readiness to move forward. He said:

"Everything’s all done, charges were dropped. I’m ready to move forward with my life and focus on 2024 and beyond. It was a difficult time but I’m just thankful to have it behind me, and the best thing for me is to just focus forward."

Cody Ware not competing full-time in 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, official announcement out

The narrative of Ware's full-time return to the Cup Series has taken another turn as Rick Ware Racing (RWR) recently announced Kaz Grala's schedule with the No.15 Ford for the upcoming season.

According to the official announcement, Grala is set to participate in 25 races, including 24 of the 36 points races next season. This puts a full-stop to the speculations surrounding Cody Ware's full-time participation in the Cup Series in 2024.

While he may still end up driving the No. 15 Ford in select races throughout the year, an official confirmation awaits. RWR is yet to announce its driver for the No. 15 in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Meanwhile, former Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley is set to replace J.J. Yeley in the second Rick Ware Racing charter for the upcoming season, as he gears up to pilot the No. 51 Ford.