Cole Cluster wins Chicago’s NASCAR Xfinity race

Cole Custer has been announced as the victor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race held on the Chicago Street Course, despite the event being cut short due to adverse weather.

Custer's road to victory began on Saturday during the qualifying session, where he secured the pole position for the race. As the event progressed, the excitement was abruptly halted at Lap 25 due to lightning in the area, which also prompted a red flag.

The race was unable to resume on Saturday due to persistent lightning, and heavy rain on Sunday further prevented any chances of continuing the action.

According to NASCAR rules, a race is considered official either at the halfway mark or at the conclusion of Stage 2, whichever comes first. In this particular case, Lap 28 would have marked the halfway point and deemed the event complete.

However, considering the unique circumstances presented by the street course, officials controversially decided to declare the Xfinity Series race finished, crowning Cole Custer the winner.

NASCAR issued a statement explaining their decision, stating:

"With standing water and flooding posing significant issues at the racetrack and throughout the city, there was no option to resume racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations."

Cole Custer dominates entire race in its limited duration

Cole Custer

Throughout the race, Custer showed exceptional driving skills, executing flawless restarts in his No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

He maintained his lead on the 2.2-mile, 12-turn track, leading the pack for all 25 completed laps, also making history as the first driver to win a street race in the Xfinity Series. John Hunter Nemechek secured the second position, followed by Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt, and Austin Hill.

Notably, Justin Marks, co-owner of Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series, started the race in the 12th position, driving the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Unfortunately, an engine failure at Lap 5 dashed his hopes of contention, resulting in a plume of smoke engulfing Congress Plaza as the car spun in Turn 11 at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Jackson Drive.

Another significant incident occurred during the race when Andre Castro, making his NASCAR national series debut, experienced a severe crash on Lap 17. Castro's No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet suffered an apparent mechanical failure, causing him to lose control and crash into the Turn 1 tire barriers at the end of the front stretch.

Fortunately, Castro emerged unharmed from the wreckage. Despite the early exit, Castro was credited with a 37th-place finish after qualifying in the 28th position. Being a native of Chicago, the race held special significance for him.

The decision to announce Cole Custer the winner was met with severe criticism from the fans. However, Custer's performance on the day was exceptional and will be remembered as a milestone in the history of the Xfinity Series.

