Cole Custer announces fatherhood with oncoming baby boy as NASCAR Xfinity champion gears up for 2024 season

As reigning NASCAR Xfinity champion Cole Custer gears up for his 2024 campaign, he and his wife Kari Custer announced the arrival of their first child later this season.

The Stewart Haas Racing driver took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the arrival of "Baby Custer" in August of 2024. He posted a video of a gender reveal ceremony featuring a cake with blue filling, confirming that the Custers were expecting a baby boy.

Cole Custer expressed his excitement at the prospect of becoming a father for the first time in his caption that read:

"Baby Custer 2024! Extremely excited and blessed!"

Cole Custer and Kari Custer tied the knot before the beginning of his title-winning Xfinity campaign last year. The #00 Stewart Haas Racing driver was first introduced to Kari through a mutual friend in 2019 when he was yet to make his full-time Cup debut.

After dating for three years, the couple made their relationship official in January 2023. The 26-year-old went on to win the Xfinity title last season, showcasing stellar form throughout the playoffs.

Wrapping up the off-season, Custer has extra motivation heading into the Xfinity campaign, as he anticipates fatherhood and his second title.

Cole Custer emphasizes the positive aspect of running SHR's Xfinity program

The reigning Xfinity champion recently spoke about his mindset on competing in the second-tier series, following his demotion from Cup Series after the 2022 season.

Cole Custer explained that stepping down from the premier stock car racing series was a tough decision. Despite the setback, he remains focused on utilizing the 'great opportunity' provided by Stewart Haas Racing's Xfinity program.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, the Ladera Ranch, California native opened up about his current mindset. He said:

"You try and just focus on what you have at hand. I think, obviously, taking the step back down the Xfinity Series, that was, at the time, maybe a little bit tough. But I think, you know, you have a great opportunity in front of you. Like, you have an opportunity to go win races in championships and in any series of NASCAR."

The 26-year-old expressed his gratitude to SHR co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas for the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series. He added:

"That's such a great opportunity to run for Tony Stewart and Gene Haas and go get to chase trophies and championships. So I think you can't really be in a better spot there."

Building on the momentum from his title-winning campaign, Cole Custer hopes to navigate his way to a second shot at a full-time Cup Series ride.