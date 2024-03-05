Cole Custer celebrates his season-best triumph with sponsor’s “unbelievable” delicacy

Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer visited his primary sponsor as he savored his best finish of the season in Las Vegas.

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Spring Race was hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2. John Hunter Nemechek, who runs on a part-time schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing, sealed the pinnacle spot after leading 99 laps out of 200.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer sealed the P2 spot in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway run. After a P13 finish at the season-opener Daytona race and a P16 finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race, the 2023 Xfinity Series champion paved the way for his best result of the 2024 season.

Andy's Frozen Custard joined hands with the SHR driver, sponsoring his ride for three races on the calendar. The first one is April's Xfinity race in Texas, followed by the Chicago Street race in July, and at the Charlotte ROVAL in October. After a satisfactory Saturday outing on the 1.5-mile track, the #00 Ford Mustang driver headed toward his primary sponsor's franchise.

The 26-year-old shared a glimpse of his visit to Andy's Frozen Custard on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Top 5’s on Saturday mean @EatAndys on Sunday!🍦"

Custer revealed the best frozen custard option out there at Andy's, adding:

"Can confirm the Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookie Concrete is a 10/10👌🏻😂"

Cole Custer weighs in on the aerodynamic instability caused by the gushing winds at 60mph

The 2023 defending champion entered the current Xfinity Series season on a somewhat dissatisfactory note. Qualifying at P17 for the season-opener at the Daytona International Speedway and P11 for his Atlanta Motor Speedway run, Custer's odds of securing a podium finish were slim.

Nevertheless, the SHR driver recorded the fastest qualifying speed at the LVMS, clocking 181.291mph and securing his 19th pole in an Xfinity Series race. However, ahead of his LVMS run, Cole Custer shed light on the unideal conditions and high-speed winds that could mess with the flow of air in and around the car.

Cup Scene posted Custer's thought process on winds and aero:

“It’s definitely not ideal, you know, the biggest thing is just making sure you don’t over-drive the corner, because turn three, you’re going in there five to ten miles an hour faster than what we normally would so you have to really stay disciplined on just not going that little bit too much because you’ll miss the corner and cost yourself three-tenths.”