Cole Custer shares blunt answer in response to Denny Hamlin’s claims on Daytona 500 incident

Cole Custer has responded to Denny Hamlin's statement about him after the Daytona 500. Although Custer agreed with Hamlin for making a move too early that caused a last-lap wreck, he didn't regret trying to win the race.

Custer is a 27-year-old NASCAR driver piloting the No. 41 Ford Mustang for the Haas Factory Team. Hamlin spoke about him on the Actions Detrimental podcast and said he should've waited for the frontstretch before making a bold move for the win.

In an interview ahead of the Atlanta race weekend, Cole Custer was asked to comment on Hamlin's claims on the Daytona 500 incident. He seconded moving too early but defended himself, saying he wanted the lead in case a caution came out.

"Even when we got out of the car and I saw Denny right after, I told him, ‘Yeah, I feel like I should have waited for the frontstretch,'" Custer said (via Speedway Digest).

When the Californian saw the No. 35 of Riley Herbst slide into the infield on the final lap, he tried to take the lead as early as possible. Unfortunately, the move resulted in him spinning out and collecting then-race leader Denny Hamlin.

Nevertheless, Custer didn't blame anyone for the incident, arguing everyone was pushing hard to take the lead anticipating a caution.

"But I don’t really fault anybody for that. I feel like everybody is just trying to side draft and push and trying to win the Daytona 500. I was happy we had a shot to win and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

He concluded:

"I wish I made the move on the frontstretch, but I’m not gonna regret anything.”

Cole Custer drives the No. 41 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series - Source: Imagn

After the checkered flag fell, William Byron crossed the line first and won back-to-back at Daytona. Cole Custer settled with P21, while Denny Hamlin dropped from the lead to 24th.

The race marked Custer's return to the Cup Series following a two-year Xfinity Series stint with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team. He is set to drive the sole No. 41 entry for the 2025 season, with the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta next on the calendar.

Cole Custer shares experience of getting back to a Cup car

With the first race of the 2025 season ticked off, Cole Custer shared the experience of driving a Cup car again. Custer only had minor adjustments dealing with areas like the mirrors and claimed to have no difficulties so far.

The No. 41 Ford driver said in a press release:

“There’s definitely little things like trying to get used to the mirrors and just your whole surroundings in general, but it’s been pretty solid so far and nothing too crazy. I have a great team around me and just have to keep building it.”

Cole Custer previously drove the No. 00 Ford Xfinity car for Stewart-Haas Racing - Source: Imagn

Cole Custer last ran a full-time Cup Series schedule with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2022. He then moved to the team's Xfinity Series operations for two years before returning to the premier series this season.

SHR was rebranded as the Haas Factory team and retained one charter only for Custer. All the dismissed Cup drivers, including Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, and Ryan Preece, found full-time seats for the 2025 season.

