Cole Custer to be sponsored by Andy’s Frozen Custard as SHR driver prepares to defend NASCAR Xfinity title

Cole Custer and Stewart-Haas Racing are all set to kick-off their 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on a high note. When the defending Xfinity champion begins his second year with SHR, he and his #00 Ford team will have a new partner for select races in the 2024 Xfinity season.

The organization has announced that Andy’s Frozen Custard will be the primary sponsor for Custer and #00 Ford for the 2024 season, as part of a multi-race deal.

Custer will carry the Frozen Custard’ colors in three races starting with Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 13. The paint scheme will return for two more races at Chicago Street Course on July 6 and Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on October 12.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is very excited to partner with RCR and Custer for the upcoming season. In a statement, CEO and owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard, Andy Kuntz stated:

“We’re fortunate to have worked with some of the best companies and drivers in motorsports throughout our 30-plus years of commitment to the sport. Stewart-Haas and Custer are no exception and we’re excited about the partnership. Not to mention, with a name like ‘Cole Custer,’ it’s as if we were meant to work together!”

Apart from primary sponsorship, the company will also serve as an associate sponsor for the #00 team over the remaining races of the 2024 Xfinity Series season.

Cole Custer excited to have a new partner for 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

The 25-year-old driver had a career-best season in 2023 winning his maiden Xfinity title. He clinched three wins including a season-finale victory at Phoenix Raceway. In addition, he also recorded 14 top-five and 21 top-10 results.

Speaking about the new sponsor, Cole Custer said:

“I’m genuinely excited about my new partnership with Andy’s Frozen Custard. Competing in NASCAR is a privilege and success doesn’t come easily. You have to work hard for it, and when you taste success, you’re ready to celebrate. I’ve got a great partner in Andy’s Frozen Custard who makes the sweet taste of victory even sweeter.”

Catch Cole Custer and his #00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team in action when the new NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2024.