Cole Custer wins the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship after winning the race in Phoenix

Cole Custer has emerged as the victor of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway.

Behind the wheel of the No. 00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, Custer had an exceptional outing as he clinched the title in an overtime restart.

This triumph marked Custer's third victory of the season, capping off a stellar comeback year in the Xfinity Series after a three-year stint in the NASCAR Cup Series.

On the path to glory at the Phoenix Raceway, Cole Custer got the better of the three Championship 4 drivers including Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, and John Hunter Nemechek.

The 25-year-old driver won the race ahead of Richard Childress Racing's Sheldon Creed, who finished second. Fellow Championship 4 driver Justin Allgaier ended the race in the third position.

Riley Herbst and Sam Mayer rounded out the top 5, whereas John Hunter Nemechek, who was also competing for the title, finished 28th.

Cole Custer reflects on winning the Xfinity Series

After the race, an elated Custer shared his thoughts with NBC Sports, reflecting on the moments that led to his victory. He said:

"I thought it was over. I mean, went from first to third, and I was able to shift the car all night. And Doug Yates' horsepower worked out, pulled me off the corner. I can’t believe we won that thing after going back to third on that restart," Custer remarked.

Custer also expressed his gratitude towards his dedicated Stewart-Haas Racing team, recognizing their unwavering support and collaborative effort throughout the season. He stated:

"Man, I can’t say enough about these guys. We started the year off and it was a struggle, and we had to kind of dig deep with each other, really talk about how to get better and to see how much this group has grown through the year.”

He also added:

“I’ve been waiting to hear (congratulations from Xfinity Series director) Wayne (Auton) on the radio for a few times now, so I’m pumped.”

This monumental victory for Cole Custer also holds special significance for Stewart-Haas Racing. The win marks their first championship at the Xfinity Series level.

The team's last NASCAR championship was in 2014 with Kevin Harvick, making this win a momentous milestone for the organization.