“Come on Ricky, you’re in the big league here”: NASCAR YouTuber critiques Kyle Busch’s "arch rival" Stenhouse Jr.’s Chili Bowl move

NASCAR YouTuber Eric Estepp reviewed the late maneuver that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. performed in the Chili Bowl Nationals after he purposefully crashed into his competitor Logan Seavey. He did so to express his anger after the latter had pushed him wide while battling, hampering his chances of winning the race.

The Chili Bowl Nationals can be a tough terrain to race on. The dirt, while providing a lot of hair-raising and entertaining moments for the fans, also makes it difficult for drivers to keep their cars stable and under control at all times.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. faced a similar dilemma as he attempted to bump Logan Seavey in the back after the end of the race. Stenhouse Jr. was pushed wide by Seavey during the race and failed to overtake him, as a result, he attempted to bump, seemingly to showcase his frustration, but instead crashed into him which flipped his car around.

Reacting to the incident, Eric Estepp, a NASCAR YouTuber, mentioned that Kyle Busch's "arch rival" (as he labeled Stenhouse Jr.) is in the "big league" and should not get involved in such instances.

"Not bad for Kyle Bush and his first Chili Bowl effort but he will have a long way to go if he wants to race well into the evening," Estepp said first, discussing Busch's evening at the Chili Bowl [0:45 onwards].

He then labeled Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as his "arch-rival," and then talked about his incident with Logan Seavey.

"His arch rival, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, meanwhile, found himself in some hot water yesterday. After getting pushed a little wide by defending Chili Bowl Nationals Champion Logan Seavey, Stenhouse tried to show his displeasure after the checkered flag," Estepp said.

"Come on Ricky, you're in the big leagues here. You've got to leave that Bush League NASCAR stuff at the door!" the YouTuber added.

Seavey himself wasn't too fond of the interaction between him and Stenhouse Jr. and made his thoughts known on the same.

Logan Seavey looks back at NASCAR driver's action during the Chili Bowl Nationals

Logan Seavey during the Carb Night Classic at Indianapolis Raceway Park - Source: Imagn

It's apparent that Seavey wasn't too impressed with Ricky Stenhouse Jr's actions, either. In a discussion with Matt Weaver, he mentioned that he thought of Stenhouse Jr to be a professional NASCAR driver and expected to have control over his emotions. He also mentioned that given his status in the league, many would be "embarrassed" by his actions.

"He was supposed to be a professional race car driver and control his emotions. He has corporate sponsors and I think a lot of people should be embarrassed by that action," Seavey said via Matt Weaver on X [1:35 onwards].

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been racing with JTG Daugherty Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2021 and will continue to pilot the #47 Chevrolet this season as well. There will be a slight change, however, as JTG has been rebranded to Hyak Motorsports heading into 2025.

