“Completely screwed”: Zane Smith’s wife McCall makes feelings known over AJ Allmendinger’s pit road incident

Zane Smith’s wife, McCall Smith, reacted to her husband's pit road incident with his fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver, AJ Allmendinger. The Kaulig Racing driver reportedly pitted behind Smith’s stall and hit his #38 Mustang while driving off.

It all happened on Saturday during the Cook Out 400. The 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race, which took place at Richmond Raceway, was the 25th event of the season. This means there is just one more race until the playoffs kick off at Darlington Raceway on August 31.

As things stand, both Allmendinger and Smith are winless. Reacting to their pit road fracas on X (formerly known as Twitter), Zane Smith’s wife, McCall, wrote,

“The 16 pitting behind us, hit us pulling out, knocked us off the jack and couldn’t put the tire on.. I mean we have been getting completely screwed from every angle lol….. 😵‍💫😵‍💫”

Zane Smith is in his sophomore year, driving the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports. He is ranked 27th in the driver standings with 415 points to his name. 24 races into the season, the 26-year-old driver has amassed three top-10s and a pole.

“I’ve always felt at home with Front Row Motorsports,” Smith said in a press release. “They believed in me when I signed with them to race in the Truck Series initially in 2022 and we shared so much success together, winning six races and a championship in two seasons.”

“It is a great time to come back and continue to build my career with an organization where I know I can win,” he added.

The Cook Out 400 is currently underway. Next up for Smith is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Scheduled for Saturday, August 23, the 160-lap event will be televised on Peacock (7:30 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Zane Smith’s wife had a three-word comment on the altercation between her husband and Carson Hocevar at Iowa

A few weeks back at Iowa, Zane Smith had a run-in with Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar. Smith was running 23rd when Hocevar wrecked him. Smith tried returning the favor shortly after, but missed.

Smith finished the race 36th, while Hocevar managed to salvage yet another top-10 performance (P8). McCall Smith had a three-word response to the fiasco.

Hocevar reportedly radioed to his team (shared by a fan on X),

“ugh, I just have f***g idiots around me...tired of this shit"

Responding to the same, McCall wrote,

“This aged well…”

Following the race, Hocevar was confronted by Zane Smith’s crew chief, Ryan Bergenty. Hocevar tried explaining his side of things, that he got loose underneath Smith and that he even wrecked himself. However, none of that mattered as Smith’s day had ended already.

