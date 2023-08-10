The NASCAR community witnessed a joyous moment as Kyle Larson's son, Owen Larson, emerged victorious at the much-anticipated 2023 Dirt Kart Nationals event held on August 8.

The event, featuring over 220 karts from all corners of the country, culminated in an unforgettable victory for young Owen in the A-Feature class race, a 14-lap showdown.

As news of Owen Larson's triumph spread online, social media platforms were ablaze with congratulatory messages and heartwarming reactions from fans, fellow racers, and enthusiasts from around the world.

The proud father, Kyle Larson, took to Twitter to share his son's triumphant moment with the world. In a heart-touching video, young Owen was seen celebrating his victory in true NASCAR style, brandishing a bottle of water.

"Proud dad! Owen got himself another win last night!" Kyle Larson wrote.

This heartfelt post struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with an outpouring of emotions. Here are some of the top reactions:

A fan referenced Kyle Larson's nickname 'Yung Money', writing, "Congrats Yunger money!"

Eric Russell @E_Russ72 @KyleLarsonRacin @FloRacing @Valvoline @HendrickCars “YMJ” should be his future race name! Young Money Junior..

Jacqueline Gibbs @Jacquel29896365 @KyleLarsonRacin @FloRacing @Valvoline @HendrickCars Congratulations to Owen! A chip off the old block🙂

"Good job Owen! Future NASCAR Driver in the making!" wrote another user.

Lucas K @L_K005 @KyleLarsonRacin @FloRacing @Valvoline @HendrickCars Good job Owen! Future NASCAR Driver in the making!

Jim B @JB96615641 @KyleLarsonRacin @FloRacing @Valvoline @HendrickCars Congratulations, he has obviously took notes from watching you win races. Great to see.

Nick Palso @NicholasPalso @KyleLarsonRacin @FloRacing @Valvoline @HendrickCars Outstanding kid we are starting racing next yr kid is 20 little late but we are going to have fun with it we’ll take any advice we can get

"He’s got that wing dance experience for sure!!!"

Dirt.Travel @Dirt_TravelClub @KyleLarsonRacin @FloRacing @Valvoline @HendrickCars He’s got that wing dance experience for sure!!!

Kyle Larson advocates fast-tracking Kiwi sensation Shane van Gisbergen

Kyle Larson has publicly endorsed the idea of fast-tracking Shane van Gisbergen, the three-time Supercars champion, to the NASCAR Cup Series for the upcoming 2024 season.

After his victory on his Cup Series debut in Chicago, Van Gisbergen expressed his interest in making the transition to the American stock car racing scene.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has wholeheartedly endorsed the notion of fast-tracking Van Gisbergen into the elite Cup Series competition. Larson's perspective challenges the traditional approach of nurturing talent through lower-tier Xfinity Series races before advancing to the Cup Series.

Larson's viewpoint, expressed during an interview with Speedcafe, raises intriguing questions about the development path for racing talents.

"What’s the point?" Larson questioned.

"Just throw him in the Cup Series. He’s good enough to figure it out, so what’s the point in the Xfinity Series if the financials make sense? Throw him to the wolves and he’s going to figure it out."

While Larson's sentiment aligns with Van Gisbergen's own aspirations to take on the Cup Series challenge head-on, the debate surrounding the best strategy for developing and nurturing racing talents is likely to continue.