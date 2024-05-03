Connor Mosack will race in 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series with Dale Earnhardt Jr’s JR Motorsports 

Connor Mosack has joined JR Motorsports (JRM) and will make his first start with them, piloting the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro as a part-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 25-year-old Charlotte driver last competed full-time for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team in 2020 in the CARS Tour driving the Late Models. In that year, he was able to get three top-fives and eight top-tens.

In a recent announcement by JRM, Mosack will be seen competing with Dale Jr.'s team at the Chicago Street Race (July 6) and again at the Charlotte Roval (Oct 12).

Porter Pipe & Supply will again be in a partnership with Mosack at the Chicago race this year. They had previously sponsored him in the Chicago Street race last year when he was driving for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR).

In May 2022, Mosack announced that he would make his Xfinity Series debut in JGR's #18 car. Later on, he was also declared as the driver of the #24 car of Sam Hunt Racing.

A brief look into Connor Mosack's mixed schedule this season

Connor Mosack, who mostly raced in the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series last season, is set to start his first Truck Series race for Spire Motorsports.

On April 23rd, Mosack joined Kyle Busch and Spire Motorsports team to compete in select races for the the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series. The 25-year-old is set to drive the #7 Chevy Silverado with the team at Kansas Speedway on May 4.

Mosack will also compete in events at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 24), Pocono Raceway (July 12), Kansas Speedway (Sep 27) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct 26).

Mosack made his first 2024 Truck Series start with Niece Motorsports, driving the #45 Chevy Silverado at Las Vegas Speedway, and will also compete in three more races with this team in the remaining season.

With 26 career starts for the Xfinity Series so far, his career-best was coming 5th at Watkins Glen last season driving for Sam Hunt Racing. His upcoming race at Kansas on May 4 is a great opportunity for the young stock-car driver to show his talent to the NASCAR world.